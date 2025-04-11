Everything added in the Alma, Missouri map in Farming Simulator 25

In Farming Simulator 25, the Alma, Missouri map shows a detailed view of American farm life. Built by celobuki and released on April 7, 2025, this map is 609 MB and is full of content, custom buildings, and region-specific design. It is available for use on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

If you plan to settle down on this map, here's everything was added straight out of Alma's dusty roads and toward the corn-scented wind.

Full list of features in the Alma, Missouri Map for Farming Simulator 25

Alma, Missouri map in Farming Simulator 25 (Image via Giants Software)

Preplaced farms and starting setup

Three farms in total are placed on the map. The Main Farm (belongs to the player at start) comes with starting vehicles and equipment.

The main farm contains the following:

Cowbarn

Horse stables

Sheep/Goat pen

Chicken coop

Three fields

Two other farms are already built but can only be accessed and used once the player purchases the land they’re on.

Land and field breakdown

42 separate farmlands — each purchasable.

— each purchasable. 37 total fields — available in various sizes from small to large.

— available in various sizes from small to large. 5 of these fields come with grass missions specifically.

Forestry area

There’s 1 small forestry site on the map.

BGA Functionality

The Biogas Plant (BGA) on this map does NOT produce electricity.

Instead, it produces methane, which:

can be collected

can be sold at the local gas station, where the Methane Sell Point is located.

Production Chains and factories

A still from Farming Simulator 25 (Image via Giants Software)

The following production chains are built into the map:

Sawmill

Dairy

Tailor Shop

Pizzeria

Ketchup Production

Popcorn Factory

Corn Dryer

1) Dries corn into dry corn

Requires Propane gas

Propane can be purchased at the gas station

2) Dry corn options:

Sell it directly

Send to Grain Mill > Make Fine Corn Flour

Use Fine Corn Flour in Bakery

Grain Mill

3) Bakery with three new products:

Cornbread

Sweet Cornbread

Apple Pie

Greenhouses with new fruits (placeable)

Greenhouses added to the map come with new fruit types:

Pumpkins

Pear

Plum

Apple

Orange

Lemon

Custom trailers added

2 brand-new liquid trailers have been added specifically for:

Methane transport

Propane transport

Selling Points on the Alma, Missouri map

Grain Sell Point

Supermarket — accepts food products

Hardware Store — takes non-food products

Methane Sell Point — located at the gas station

Bale Sell Point

Train Sell Point

Alma, Missouri map add-ons and extra details

Working Car Washing Station

Traffic

Pedestrians

Train System (works with Marshall-bound deliveries)

License Plates

