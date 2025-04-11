Everything added in the Alma, Missouri map in Farming Simulator 25

In Farming Simulator 25, the Alma, Missouri map shows a detailed view of American farm life. Built by celobuki and released on April 7, 2025, this map is 609 MB and is full of content, custom buildings, and region-specific design. It is available for use on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
If you plan to settle down on this map, here's everything was added straight out of Alma's dusty roads and toward the corn-scented wind.
Full list of features in the Alma, Missouri Map for Farming Simulator 25
Preplaced farms and starting setup
Three farms in total are placed on the map. The Main Farm (belongs to the player at start) comes with starting vehicles and equipment.
The main farm contains the following:
- Cowbarn
- Horse stables
- Sheep/Goat pen
- Chicken coop
- Three fields
Two other farms are already built but can only be accessed and used once the player purchases the land they’re on.
Land and field breakdown
- 42 separate farmlands — each purchasable.
- 37 total fields — available in various sizes from small to large.
- 5 of these fields come with grass missions specifically.
Forestry area
- There’s 1 small forestry site on the map.
BGA Functionality
The Biogas Plant (BGA) on this map does NOT produce electricity.
Instead, it produces methane, which:
- can be collected
- can be sold at the local gas station, where the Methane Sell Point is located.
Production Chains and factories
The following production chains are built into the map:
- Sawmill
- Dairy
- Tailor Shop
- Pizzeria
- Ketchup Production
- Popcorn Factory
Corn Dryer
1) Dries corn into dry corn
- Requires Propane gas
- Propane can be purchased at the gas station
2) Dry corn options:
- Sell it directly
- Send to Grain Mill > Make Fine Corn Flour
- Use Fine Corn Flour in Bakery
- Grain Mill
3) Bakery with three new products:
- Cornbread
- Sweet Cornbread
- Apple Pie
Greenhouses with new fruits (placeable)
Greenhouses added to the map come with new fruit types:
- Pumpkins
- Pear
- Plum
- Apple
- Orange
- Lemon
Custom trailers added
2 brand-new liquid trailers have been added specifically for:
- Methane transport
- Propane transport
Selling Points on the Alma, Missouri map
- Grain Sell Point
- Supermarket — accepts food products
- Hardware Store — takes non-food products
- Methane Sell Point — located at the gas station
- Bale Sell Point
- Train Sell Point
Alma, Missouri map add-ons and extra details
- Working Car Washing Station
- Traffic
- Pedestrians
- Train System (works with Marshall-bound deliveries)
- License Plates
