Everything added in the Alma, Missouri map in Farming Simulator 25

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Apr 11, 2025 09:56 GMT
Alma, Missouri map in Farming Simulator 25
Alma, Missouri map in Farming Simulator 25 (Image via Giants Software)

In Farming Simulator 25, the Alma, Missouri map shows a detailed view of American farm life. Built by celobuki and released on April 7, 2025, this map is 609 MB and is full of content, custom buildings, and region-specific design. It is available for use on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

If you plan to settle down on this map, here's everything was added straight out of Alma's dusty roads and toward the corn-scented wind.

Full list of features in the Alma, Missouri Map for Farming Simulator 25

Alma, Missouri map in Farming Simulator 25 (Image via Giants Software)
Alma, Missouri map in Farming Simulator 25 (Image via Giants Software)

Preplaced farms and starting setup

Three farms in total are placed on the map. The Main Farm (belongs to the player at start) comes with starting vehicles and equipment.

The main farm contains the following:

  • Cowbarn
  • Horse stables
  • Sheep/Goat pen
  • Chicken coop
  • Three fields

Two other farms are already built but can only be accessed and used once the player purchases the land they’re on.

Land and field breakdown

  • 42 separate farmlands — each purchasable.
  • 37 total fields — available in various sizes from small to large.
  • 5 of these fields come with grass missions specifically.

Forestry area

  • There’s 1 small forestry site on the map.

BGA Functionality

The Biogas Plant (BGA) on this map does NOT produce electricity.

Instead, it produces methane, which:

  • can be collected
  • can be sold at the local gas station, where the Methane Sell Point is located.

Production Chains and factories

A still from Farming Simulator 25 (Image via Giants Software)
A still from Farming Simulator 25 (Image via Giants Software)

The following production chains are built into the map:

  • Sawmill
  • Dairy
  • Tailor Shop
  • Pizzeria
  • Ketchup Production
  • Popcorn Factory

Corn Dryer

1) Dries corn into dry corn

  • Requires Propane gas
  • Propane can be purchased at the gas station

2) Dry corn options:

  • Sell it directly
  • Send to Grain Mill > Make Fine Corn Flour
  • Use Fine Corn Flour in Bakery
  • Grain Mill

3) Bakery with three new products:

  • Cornbread
  • Sweet Cornbread
  • Apple Pie

Greenhouses with new fruits (placeable)

Greenhouses added to the map come with new fruit types:

  • Pumpkins
  • Pear
  • Plum
  • Apple
  • Orange
  • Lemon

Custom trailers added

2 brand-new liquid trailers have been added specifically for:

  • Methane transport
  • Propane transport

Selling Points on the Alma, Missouri map

  • Grain Sell Point
  • Supermarket — accepts food products
  • Hardware Store — takes non-food products
  • Methane Sell Point — located at the gas station
  • Bale Sell Point
  • Train Sell Point

Alma, Missouri map add-ons and extra details

  • Working Car Washing Station
  • Traffic
  • Pedestrians
  • Train System (works with Marshall-bound deliveries)
  • License Plates

Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

