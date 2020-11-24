Everything to know about League of Legends new Champion, Rell

Riot Games has surprised everyone with a new champion reveal for League of Legends, Rell.

Rell, the Iron Maiden, is a heavily armored warrior who can be seen riding an even more armored horse in the graphics released by Riot.

Rell, The Iron Maiden



This heavy-armored battle maiden rides a furious storm of steel into every fight. Learn more about her metalmancing abilities in the thread below! pic.twitter.com/zOgHRZHTSF — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

Apart from a passive which helps the champion steal armor and magic resistance from her enemies, Rell is supposed to be an exceptionally tanky hero with heavy crowd control abilities.

Along with all of this, the new League of Legends champion also has the ability to heal allies while providing them with additional armor and magic resistance.

Rell is most likely going to be introduced to League of Legends in the scheduled 10.25 patch on 9 December 2020.

Let's dive ahead and take a detailed look at how Rell can have an impact on the League of Legends meta.

League of Legends's new Champion: Rell, The Iron Maiden

Rell, the new champion in League of Legends, has a total of four active abilities and one passive ability. Combining all of these together makes Rell an extremely strong lane support, who can keep their ADC tanky and alive with added armor and magic resistance. Let's take a look at her abilities.

Q - Shattering Strike



Rell stabs forward with her lance, breaking any shields and damaging all enemies hit (damage decreases after the first target).



If Rell has an ally bound with E - Attract and Repel, she and that ally recover health for each champion hit by this ability. pic.twitter.com/U4X8oRMNJn — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

Her passive ability, Break the Mold, allows Rell to steal a portion of her target's armor and magic resistance. Additionally, Rell can steal armor and magic resistance from multiple enemies to become extremely tanky in fights.

For her first ability(Q), Shattering Strike, Rell stabs her lance in a forward direction, dealing damage to all enemies hit. However, the damage starts decreasing after hitting the first target in it's path.

W2 - Ferromancy: Mount Up



(While armored) Rell rushes forward and transforms her armor into a mount, gaining a burst of movement speed. During her next attack, she charges her target to deal bonus damage and flip them over her shoulder. — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

Her W, Ferromancy, can be used twice - once in mounted (normal) state to increase her armor, and once again while in armored state to gain additional movement speed and add bonus damage to her next attack.

R - Magnet Storm



Rell erupts in magnetic fury, yanking nearby enemies toward her. She then creates a gravitational field around her, pulling nearby enemies in for a few seconds. The field doesn't interrupt her enemies’ other actions. pic.twitter.com/pADXB99YXn — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

For her third ability(E), Attract and Repel, Rell binds her armor with a nearby allied champion, which grants them with bonus armor and magic resistance. Recasting Attract and Repel will break the bond and stun any enemies around or between Rell and the allied champion.

For her ultimate ability(R), Magnet Storm, Rell calls a magnetic storm around her which pulls all nearby enemies towards Rell for a few seconds. The magnetic field neither interrupts any of Rell's actions nor her enemies.

The community is now eagerly waiting to see if Rell is released as a broken or over-powered champion in League of Legends, following debates about Riot Games turning it into a Pay2Win game.