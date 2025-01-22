Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mortal Kombat 1 DLC pack brings the iconic Conan the Barbarian into the title's fighting arena. As part of Kombat Pack 2 and the "Khaos Reigns" expansion, this DLC gives players a chance to fight as one of the most legendary warriors in pop culture. However, it's important to note that while Conan’s visual design is based on Schwarzenegger’s portrayal, he is not voiced by the actor in this DLC.

Here’s everything you need to know about Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mortal Kombat 1 DLC pack.

All you need to know about Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mortal Kombat 1 DLC pack

A still from Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mortal Kombat 1 DLC pack (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Released on January 21, 2025, for Kombat Pack 2 owners and on January 28, 2025, for standard users, Conan the Barbarian is ready to swing his mighty Atlantean Sword into action. Based on the 1982 film of the same name, Conan joins the Mortal Kombat 1 roster as a brutal, no-nonsense warrior.

For those unfamiliar with the character's deep lore, Conan’s journey is one of revenge and survival. After losing everything to Thulsa Doom’s tyranny, Conan grows into a warrior unmatched in skill and strength. In Mortal Kombat 1, he takes on the role of defending Earthrealm from evil forces.

Conan's Moveset: Sword skills and brutality

Conan's moveset is based around his Atlantean Sword, which makes him a formidable force in the game. Prepare for some crushing moves such as Sword Spin and Overhead Chop. But that is not all. Conan's Animality has also been teased, which takes the form of a bull to finish off foes in a power-beating display.

The iconic Schwarzenegger touch

A glimpse from the trailer of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mortal Kombat 1 DLC pack (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

If you’re a fan of Arnold Schwarzenegger, you’ll appreciate that Conan's design in Mortal Kombat 1 stays true to the actor’s portrayal in the Conan films. The character’s appearance, from his iconic armor to his muscular physique, is lifted straight from the films, making his presence in the game that much more satisfying.

Other Arnold Schwarzenegger movie crossovers in the Mortal Kombat 1 DLC pack

Conan isn’t the only Hollywood legend joining the fray. The T-1000, made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger's own Terminator series, will also be part of Kombat Pack 2. This means you’ll be able to switch between two of the most iconic roles — Conan and the T-1000 — giving fans of the actor even more reason to dive into the DLC.

What’s included in Kombat Pack 2

Apart from Conan the Barbarian, pack 2 for Mortal Kombat 1 introduces exciting new fighters like Ghostface, and T-1000, as well as revamped characters such as Noob Saibot, Sektor, Cyrax, and more. The Khaos Reigns expansion also includes an Aftermath-like story, all for $59.99.

Why you shouldn't miss out on the Mortal Kombat 1 DLC pack

Whether you're a die-hard Mortal Kombat fan or just love the idea of bringing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic characters into the mix, the Conan the Barbarian DLC is good. From his devastating moves to his gritty backstory and cinematic finishers, Conan is a powerhouse who will make any battle feel like an epic clash of warriors.

