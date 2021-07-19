Everything you need to know about Doc in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doc is a lovable nerd from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons community. A rather lazy personality but quite a smart one, he is basically a high school anime protagonist.

Animal Crossing games have always featured a rich roster of characters, who make the community experience of the series all the more life-like. Considering the diversity of personalities present in the game, it's a wonder they don't call it High School Musical.

However, the characters feature a comfortable mean-to-wholesome ratio, which offers a realistic community experience. This is primarily why people love logging into Animal Crossing to kick back after a tough day.

Going back to Doc, he is surely one of the more wholesome characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Well, if not exactly wholesome, at least he would not have a negative impact on the player.

His name is probably a reference to Bugs Bunny's iconic quote, "Ehh, what's up, doc?" But it might also be a reference to a Doctorate degree, as Doc is a passionate scholar.

Some have also suggested that he is named Doc because of his similarity to Dr. Wright, a character from the SNES version of SimCity.

Meet Doc, the scholar who is never bullied (rather unrealistically) as it's Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doc has been present in almost every Animal Crossing game so far, except Pocket Camp, Wild World, and City Folk. He has been seen in all the games wearing dark red-rimmed spectacles.

Being a lazy villager, Doc can easily get along with the player. Although he is a passionate scholar, he has a laid back personality and partakes in relaxing hobbies, which mostly have something to do with food.

For instance, players will find him to be a suitable companion for fishing, but not a session at the gym. Being a rather laid back person, Doc gets along well with other villagers.

However, he may offend or confuse jock villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, who have a lifestyle of exercise and fitness that conflicts with the lazy lifestyle. But overall, lazy villagers can turn out to be a rather great companion to hang out with.

