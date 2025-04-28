Vile Lair DLC in Oblivion Remastered: How to start, location on map, and is it worth playing?

For those enjoying The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (2025), its Vile Lair DLC offers a dark little hideout that is perfect for assassins, vampires, and Dark Brotherhood members. Moreover, unlike the title's original 2006 release, the Vile Lair now feels more naturally placed within the game world and can be accessed more organically.

That said, here’s everything you need to know about Vile Lair DLC in Oblivion Remastered.

How to start the Vile Lair DLC in Oblivion Remastered

After escaping the Imperial Sewers, you’ll automatically receive a Bloodstained Note and the Deepscorn Hollow Key from a mysterious figure named Greywyn. This begins the Deepscorn Hollow quest.

Location on the map

With the quest activated, you can now fast-travel to the new Deepscorn Hollow marker located southeast of Leyawiin. If the marker doesn’t appear, head southeast manually and approach the small island to trigger the quest.

Deepscorn Hollow location in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/Crimson Flyboy)

To find the entrance to the lair, look underwater near the shore for a hollow log. Once inside the lair, read Greywyn’s Journal to unlock the option to purchase upgrades from Rowley Eardwulf at the Wawnet Inn. It’s best to walk around the island’s rim first to avoid potential quest bugs.

Is the DLC worth playing?

If you’re playing as a vampire, assassin, or an evil-aligned character, the Vile Lair in Oblivion Remastered is definitely worth trying out. It offers several valuable features, like the Font of Renewal (can instantly cure vampirism), the Dark Minion (fetches loot and helps you gain Infamy), and the Shrine of Sithis (provides healing and cures diseases if your Infamy is high enough).

The Dark Minion of the Vile Lair (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/Crimson Flyboy)

You’ll also find unique rewards like the Raiment of the Crimson Scar and poisonous plants for alchemy crafting. However, it’s important to note that the DLC's questline is quite short, lasting only about 1 to 2 hours, and there are minor bugs with the Dark Minion and Cattle Cell, though they are mostly harmless.

Additionally, if you prefer playing a heroic or magic-focused character, you might not find much use for the lair. Also, note that using the Font of Renewal permanently cures vampirism, so you won't be able to return to being a vampire if you change your mind later.

Overall, if you enjoy playing darker characters, the Vile Lair is a fun and rewarding addition. Just be sure it fits your playstyle before diving in.

