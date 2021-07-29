Everything new in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update

Nintendo recently rolled out a 1.11.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and fans finally have some hope for their favorite game. The lack of major updates for New Horizons has been the talk of the town recently. The community was eagerly waiting for something big.

While the 1.11.0 update isn't as massive as players were hoping for, Nintendo promised to make this update the first in a series scheduled to give New Horizons a much-needed push.

Nintendo made sure to release the patch notes for the July 28 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update. However, the notes don't specify everything that is included in the update. It only says that seasonal events have been updated and seasonal items have been added.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update patch notes (Image via Nintendo)

These patch notes had fans wondering what the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update has to offer. However, audiences know about the new seasonal events and items added to the new update.

Seasonal events and items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0

A popular attraction returning from the previous year is the Fireworks event. While it majorly remains the same, three new handheld items have been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons through update 1.11.0 that fans can enjoy while watching the fireworks.

Three new fireworks handheld items (Image via Mayor Mori)

Players now have the option of holding cotton candy, a popsicle, or bubble tea and posing for photos as fireworks grace the skies of Animal Crossing.

Cowherd and Weaver Girl day

The Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day returns to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The event from last year will start on August 5th and last until the 14th.

Update 1.11.0 introduced the Hikoboshi and Orihime outfits for the seasonal events that will be available for the duration of the event.

In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

Obon festival

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11.0 update also introduced a brand new seasonal event known as the Obon festival when the Japanese celebrate their ancestors.

Obon festival items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

To mark the seasonal event, the Nook Shop will randomly offer Cucumber Horse and Eggplant Cow decoration items from August 10th - 16th.

Moon Viewing Day

Although Moon Viewing Day also returns from last year, it has changed significantly as Nintendo has added new seasonal items.

Brand new Moon-Viewing day items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Apart from the Moon rug from last year, the 2021 version of the event will introduce two brand-new items. These are the Tsukimi dango and Geppei or Moon cake and will be available in the Nook Shop from September 12-21.

Chuseok

The popular South Korean festival also arrives in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the 1.11.0 update, which also introduces the Sonpyon food item available in the Nook Shop along with the Moon Viewing day items.

Apart from all these events, the Grape Harvest festival also returns from last year and adds the grape basket backpack.

