Everything new coming to Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v6.0

The much-awaited Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v6.0 is on its way, and it promises to bring tons of new content, ranging from weapons and skins to game modes, enemies, and more. The patch is also set to refine existing features to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here's everything you need to know about all the new things coming to Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v6.0.

New PVP mode in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v6.0

A brand-new PVP map arrives with the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v6.0 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 v6.0 update is set to bring Tomb, a brand-new PVP map. It will be set in a closed environment with many narrow passages that will push players to engage more in closed-quartered battles and hand-to-hand combat.

The map will be set beneath the surface of Demerium, within the haunted structures of a Necron tomb. The narrow passages and blind spots will allow players to experiment with different classes to find the one suited best for this mode.

Biovore — a brand-new enemy coming to PVE

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v6.0 introduces the biovore mob (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Space Marine 2 v6.0 update will also introduce the biovore, a powerful mob that will be featured in all PVE maps with Tyranids. It is an extremis enemy, making it a tough opponent both in the distance and closed-quarter combat.

Players will have to dodge and aim at the spore mines to destroy the biovore before impact to make it easier to defeat the mob. The biovore joins the ever-expanding list of hostile mobs, alongside the infamous Hierophant Bio-Titan, Carnifex, and more.

Salamanders Champion and Raven Guard join the fray in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v6.0

Salamanders Champion and Raven Guard join the list of outfits in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v6.0 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v6.0 will introduce the Salamanders Champion, one of the Loyalist First Founding Chapters of the Space Marines. It will be available for the sniper class, with skins for both the champion and the Bolt Sniper Rifle.

Additionally, the upcoming season pass will add the Raven Guard and their popular beaky helmet, the MK VI “Corvus,” alongside other Raven Guard trinkets. The helmet will be customizable, allowing players to add or remove the Raven Guard emblem.

The datavault arrives with the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v6.0

The datavault gets added to the battle barge in the upcoming Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v6.0 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Space Marine 2 Update v6.0 will add the datavault to the Battle Barge in Warhammer 40k. Players will be able to unlock information on most elements using earned in-game currency known as ordeals. These ordeals can be earned across all game modes — Campaign, PvE, and PvP.

Additionally, all the achievements will be listed beside the unlockable information. Here are the upcoming ordeals that players will have to complete to unlock the currency:

Complete any Mission in Operations mode on Average Threat Level or higher.

Knock back Spore Mines to kill Tyranids.

Make a Carnifex stun itself in Operations mode.

FOV slider for PC and overhaul to perks in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v6.0

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Update v6.0 introduces a host of quality-of-life changes to the game (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The v6.0 update is set to introduce the FOV slider. The much-requested feature will support FOV adjustment for a host of screen sizes, such as 21/9, 16/9, 32/9, and more. It will also allow players to set a resolution of their choice.

Additionally, the update will rework the perks system, enhancing the existing one to improve the gameplay experience. The developers have stated that they will be open to feedback to further fine-tune this system and make it better.

Apart from these changes, the update will introduce new finisher animations for Zoanthropes, Scarab Occult Terminators, and Rubric Marines. Players will also be able to upgrade their Master-Crafted and Artificer Armoury Data to Relic by trading them. Additionally, they will be able to sell their Armoury Data to get more Requisition Points.

Players will also be able to play a new difficulty mode with cosmetic rewards such as the bloodstained knife and a new pauldron. However, they will need to complete at least one operation in lethal difficulty to access this new level.

Additionally, the update introduces a new PvP Crossplay Toggle, as well as emotes to allow players to better express themselves.

