Everything about the new Google Chrome Doodle Champion Island Games for the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Google recently debuted a new Doodle called Doodle Champion Island Games on Chrome's homepage to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Google is the tech giant behind both the biggest search engine and the most used web browser, Chrome. To celebrate different occasions, such as a popular event or a famous person’s birthday, Google launches different doodles on Chrome's homepage.

To celebrate the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020, Google launched a complete mini-game adventure with different activities, called the Doodle Champion Island Games.

The new Google Chrome Doodle Champion Island Games celebrates the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Google Doodle Champion Island Games celebrates the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by letting players participate in seven different activities across the island as a representative of one of the four teams.

The adventure starts upon clicking the play button in the doodle on Chrome's homepage. It is available for PCs with arrows and spacebar control as well as mobile devices with touch control.

Welcome to the Doodle Champion Island Games!



In this interactive #GoogleDoodle, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores a 🌎 filled with sports, legendary opponents, and daring side quests.



Are you feline Lucky? 😸 The epic adventure starts now → https://t.co/vwQJuO8FjM pic.twitter.com/3cVHjFbNpG — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 23, 2021

Google's Doodle Champion Island Games kicks off with a cinematic short reminiscent of the Japanese anime art style and casts different animals native to the region as characters. Following the cinematic, the player is dropped into a top-down world designed in an 8-bit game style.

The different teams

The player then moves ahead, where they come face to face with four different animal mascots representing one of four teams. The player can talk with any one of the animals to join the team and contribute to the team leaderboard. The teams and mascots are:

Ushi the strong Bull, representing the Blue team

Karasu the noble Crow, representing the Red team

Kappa the shy Kappa, representing the Green team

Inari the trickster Fox, representing the Yellow team

The different activities

The players can explore Champion Island to find different activities to partake in and compete against different champions. The points racked up contribute to the shared leaderboard. The different activities and their champions are as follows:

Archery against Captain Yoichi

Artistic Swim against Princess Otohime

Skateboarding against Grand Champion Tanooki

Climbing against the Grat Fukuro

Table Tennis against Tengu

Rugby against Ogres of Oni Island

Marathon against Kijimuna

Champion Island is also filled with different quests to complete and adventures to partake in. All the player has to do is talk with the different lively characters across the island.

Edited by Sabine Algur