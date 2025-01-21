Everything new in Infinity Nikki 1.2 update

The Infinity Nikki 1.2 update, scheduled for January 23, 2025, is set to bring loads of fresh content to the game. Apart from outfits and events, this version update will introduce a brand-new area. Players will also get a variety of freebies, including 4-star and 3-star outfits, login bonuses, and a new stylist card background.

This article discusses all the new content that players can access in the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update.

All new content in Infinity Nikki 1.2

1) New area

A new area called Firework Isles will be added to the game (Image via Infold Games)

A new area is coming to the Miraland map with the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update. Called Firework Isles, this area features new breathtaking locales and some very aesthetic photography spots.

Trending

For the duration of the Carnival of Fireworks event, players can experience snowfall on the Firework Isles.

2) New quests

New limited-time quests will be available (Image via Infold Games)

After the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update, players will be able to undertake new quests in the New Bloom Festival (which coincides with the Chinese New Year), including:

Echoes of the Past

New Bloom Reunion: New Bloom Chronicles and Fun Encounters

These quests will be available only for the duration of version 1.2.

3) New outfits

Both free and paid outfits will be available in the upcoming version (Image via Infold Games)

A plethora of new outfits are coming to Infinity Nikki 1.2. These include limited-time Resonance Outfits and free outfits that players can claim just by playing the game.

Here are all the outfits that can be obtained in Infinity Nikki 1.2:

Resonance Outfits

Stardust Flare (5-Star Ability outfit)

Dance Till Dawn (5-Star Ability outfit)

Midnight Vigil (4-Star outfit)

Enduring Bond (4-Star outfit)

Breezy Melodies (4-Star outfit)

Blossom SIihouettes (4-Star outfit)

Free Outfits

Fireworks Outfit: Fiery Glow (4-Star Ability outfit)

Pipa Outfit: Endless Longing (4-Star Ability outfit)

Pink Bunny (3-Star outfit)

Sunlit Grasspom (3-Star outfit)

Radiant Night (3-Star outfit)

Store/Monthly Pass Outfits

Flower Lantern: Luminous Bloom

New Bloom Blessings

Cloudborne Dreams Umbrella

4) New events

The upcoming version will feature many limited-time events (Image via Infold Games)

Once the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update goes live, players will be able to take part in a variety of new events, which include:

Glowing Fireworks

Firework Styling Challenges

Drifting Whim

Fireworks Fiesta

New Bloom Snapshot

Whim Tangram

Hot Air Balloon Tour

Deep Breakthrough (Realm of Breakthrough double rewards event)

Super Escalation (Altar of Escalation double rewards event)

5) Login bonus rewards

Players will be able to obtain Revelation Crystals for free from login events (Image via Infold Games)

Throughout the duration of the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update, players will be able to claim a total of 20 Revelation Crystals by logging in to the game and claiming rewards from these login bonus events:

Fireworks Gift (January 23, 2025 - February 13, 2025)

Lanterns of Blessing (February 7, 2025 - February 14, 2025)

Alison's Travel Shop (February 13, 2025 - February 25, 2025)

Also check out these Infinity Nikki articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.