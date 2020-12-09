Everything to know about Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077

Johnny Silverhand is probably one of the most important characters in Cyberpunk 2077. He serves as the guide for the protagonist in the game.

Armed with a cybernetic arm, Johnny Silverhand is played by Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077. The character holds a deep grudge against the megacorporations which run Night City.

Who is Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077?

Johnny Silverhand was first revealed in the Cyberpunk 2077 E3 cinematic trailer in 2019. The famous song "Chippin in" is heard playing in the background when he rescues the protagonist from the dump yard where he's left for dead.

Originally born as Robert John Linder, Johnny turned out to be one of the most influential rockstars of America in 2008.

Although he was ex-military, he was the frontman of the band Samurai while being one of the most prominent figures to raise a voice against the megacorporations and the corrupted US government.

His main focus has been on the Arasaka Corporation because he believed that they were behind the kidnapping and the supposed death of his girlfriend.

"C-can you feel it?

Can you touch it? Get ready 'cause here we go

Ha-happy birthday!"



Did you know that Johnny Silverhand was born on November 16th 1988? Happy 32nd birthday to our favorite rockerboy! 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/yQiVBJglFh — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 16, 2020

Despite being a charismatic person, Johnny is dubbed as a terrorist because of his activities against the government. He lost his arm when he realized that America had started the Central American Conflict on false pretext and decided to abandon the army.

He returned to Night City, got a cybernetic arm, and changed his name to Johnny Silverhand to forget the war, following which he started the band Samurai. The band rose to popularity soon enough and started the revolutionary rockerboy movement.

Due to his role in the Central American War, Johnny Silverhand is always seen with a temper and is always on the edge. His ambition and dedication towards his goals keep him working extensively.

The only drawback about Johnny Silverhand is that he's a master manipulator and doesn't really care about using people to achieve his goals.

It started with mysteries, a story leading to a treasure.

The search was difficult, but not in vain, for a long lost song has been finally found!



We present: "Black Dog" by Samurai pic.twitter.com/OsZohhlzTY — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 14, 2020

Since he's very manipulative and is probably using the player to reach his goals, it's up to the players to decide whether to trust Johnny or not.