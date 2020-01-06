Everything we know about Free Fire's upcoming character Alvaro

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST

Alvaro is set for its debut

Garena Free Fire has been teasing their newest character Alvaro for two months, and it seems like he is finally coming to the live servers. Images have already surfaced, and there is also a small teaser featuring the new character. According to reports, the character will first come out on the Indonesian server, followed by a global release.

Alvaro is a skilled demolitionist that thrives in chaos. His unique ability "Art of Demolition" increases the range and damage of explosives in the game. This includes Grenade, Landmine, Crossbow, and launchers. However, his ability still pales when compared to DJ Alok or Maxim.

Alvaro's ability is called "Art of Demolition"

The exact release date for Alvaro has not been revealed yet, but expect it to arrive pretty soon. The character will be most probably a part of Luck Royale on its release. Lucky Royale is an in-game lucky draw system where players can test their luck using Diamonds (in-game currency). Players stand a chance to win exclusive rewards that vary from common to rare. Alvaro obviously will be a rare drop, and it won’t be easy to acquire the character on its release. Although Alvaro seems strong, it’s not worth spending Diamonds in the Luck Royale (doesn’t guarantee). It’s better to wait for his arrival in the general shop as it would at least guarantee the acquisition of character.