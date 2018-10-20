Everything you need to know about Reigns: Game of Thrones

Image Courtesy: Nerial/Devolver Digital

Reigns: Game of Thrones is the latest game that is set in the Game of Thrones universe where one could decide the fate of Westeros. It is a card game where one gets to decide the future of Westeros by taking appropriate actions on the cards. The mechanics and the general idea of the game mimic the 2016 video game Reigns, created by the same developer.

In this game, one could take control of the throne by playing as a Cersei Lannister, John Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark and a host of other key characters from the hugely-popular TV/book series.

Regarding the graphics, one is immediately drawn to the minimalistic design of the game, which is in stark contrast to the grand visual graphics seen on the show. Despite the absence of the compelling visuals, the game manages to hook everyone's attention, thanks to its deep and engaging text found on the cards.

Reigns: Game of Thrones starts off with the player controlling Daenerys Targaryen and helping her make choices to progress further in the game. Other playable characters are unlocked as one progresses through the game.

The controls are very simple; one must swipe either left or right to take the necessary action, and with each action, there promises to be a new possibility that could change the destiny of the seven kingdoms. However, it is not as easy as it sounds for the players are punished brutally for any wrong move that they make, which is a good reminder of the basic setting of the series.

With its interesting subplots, combined with the overall goal to rule the whole of Westeros, the compelling narrative keeps the player wanting more every time their character is killed in an unfortunate circumstance.

Overall, Reigns: Game of Thrones is an excellent game that promises to keeps the fans and the people who aren't fans of the popular TV franchise hooked for a long duration of time.

Reigns: Game of Thrones is available for Android, iOS and for PC via Steam.