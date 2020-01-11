Evolve specific pokemon via trading in latest Pokemon GO update

Niantic have added more Pokemon from Unova

Niantic's latest update in Pokemon Go brings with it new Pokemon from the Unova region and the Trade Evolution feature from the main series. Notably, there was no prior notice before the patch, and the unexpected update is a good addition.

Players who have played any game from the main Pokemon series might be familiar with the Trade Evolution feature which involved evolving specific Pokemon when traded with friends or strangers.

This means Pokemon that can be evolved using trading won’t require any candies for the same and a few of the characters involved in this include Kadabra, Machoke, Graveler, and Haunter.

Apart from the new feature, Niantic have added a plethora of new Pokemon to the game which will be available in the wild and can be hatched from the various eggs in the game.

Pokemon appearing in the wild

Roggenrola

Tympole

Dwebble

Trubbish

Karrablast

Joltik

Shelmet

Pokemon in 2km eggs

Venipede

Dwebble

Pokemon in 5km eggs

Roggenrola

Tympole

Trubbish

Karrablast

Joltik

Shelmet

Pokemon in 10km eggs

Timburr

Tirtouga

Archen

Axew

Pokemon in one-star raids

Timburr

All the above Pokemon have been confirmed but they are not available universally. Some of them are region-specific, while some can only be earned via specific methods.