Exclusive: New Splinter Cell confirmed?

Sam Fisher is ready for his big return

Fans have been waiting for a new Splinter Cell game since 2013's Blacklist it now looks like their wait is over.

According to source who works in one of Ubisoft's satellite studios, a new Splinter Cell is not only in development, but could come out as soon as late 2019. Our source, who does not work on the actual Splinter Cell team, could not give us any further details but said that the game will be less linear than previous installments.

We heard rumblings earlier this year that Ubisoft were getting ready to announce a new Splinter Cell but E3 came and went without any such announcement. Ubisoft's latest release, Assassin's Creed Odyssey contains a nod to Sam Fisher in one of it's modern day segments. Layla Hassan spots a pair of Sam Fisher's iconic glasses and even mentions the Third Echelon.

Fisher appeared in DLC for Ghost Recon: Wildlands earlier this year and even paid tribute to Solid Snake during his appearance. Michael Ironside himself, returned for the DLC to reprise the role of Sam Fisher.

Ubisoft’s Chief Creative Officer, Serge Hascoet, recently told Game Informer that Ubisoft were interested in bringing back BOTH Splinter Cell and Prince of Persia, saying

"I can't disclose any information at this time, but I can say we are fighting for resources. It's not a question of will, it's a question of means.”

With our source seeming to confirm a new Splinter Cell's existence, let's take a look at some of the rumours that were doing the rounds before E3. Some sources claimed that a new Splinter Cell would be set in an open world, unlike the linear previous games. There was also talk of the new game being a prequel set before the first Splinter Cell game.

What exactly will we get from the new Splinter Cell? We will have to wait for an official announcement from Ubisoft which will likely come sometime next year.