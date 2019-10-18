Exclusive: Orange Rock Esports talk about living together, competing, future expectations and more

Wasif Ahmed FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 6 // 18 Oct 2019, 13:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Photo credits: PTW

Orange Rock Esports is one of the emerging teams from the South Asia region in the professional PUBG Mobile gaming scene. Comprised of Carry, Mavi, Sandhu, and Ex1stence, the team has been dominating scrims and professional tournaments in recent months. They will be in action this weekend during the PUBG Mobile India Tour (PMIT) as well.

We got the chance to speak with them regarding their recent performances, living together and more.

Q) You guys placed third in the PMIT Group C Finals. Are you satisfied with the performance and how are you looking forward to coming in hot to the grand finals in Kolkata?

Carry: We are always excited to compete with the other top teams, and the PMIT finals were no exception. That being said, we hold ourselves to really high standards and we are always trying to dominate the PUBG Mobile circuit. This was our first LAN showing as Orange Rock Esports, so we were really eager to prove ourselves... maybe some nerves got the better of us.

We were razor-focused in spite of our hectic schedule and performed very well. For the time being, we are content with our performance and will look to make ourselves bulletproof before the Grand Finals at Kolkata.

Q) You qualified for the Vodafone 5G ESL Mobile Open Finals in Milan but didn’t go. What happened?

Mavi: Unfortunately, we were not able to compete in Milan. We felt so incredibly honored to represent India in Milan. When Orange Rock Esports launched, the mission was to empower Indian gamers and that’s what we are all about. When we aren’t able to compete in the global tournaments that we qualify for, it makes that mission really challenging.

We have shown that OR Esports is good enough to compete on the global stage over and over again. However over and over again, we are handicapped in representing the Indian gaming community by visa denials. It’s incredibly frustrating.

Q) You are one of the first PUBG Mobile teams to be backed by an international organization (PTW). With that, ORE enjoys some perks which perhaps no other team enjoys. This comes with living together, a proper coach and regular scrims. How has that been for you and how do you think you have benefitted from this?

Advertisement

Sandhu: PTW has been an incredible support for Orange Rock Esports. Having more companies, like PTW, see the value in elevating and legitimizing Esports is what it’s going to take to make Esports a part of mainstream culture. You’re right that we are lucky to have this level of support, but honestly, every Esports team should be supported like this. As more companies take an interest in empowering and supporting the Esports community, this is what the future of professional gaming will look like.

Q) Obviously, your performance at the community scrims being held is top-notch with back-to-back victories against some of the best squads from not only India but other countries as well. Have you set any big goals on the back of these performances as Indian teams are yet to leave a mark in international PUBG Mobile tournaments?

Ex1stence: Orange Rock Esports is playing to be the number one PUBG Mobile team in the world. That’s always going to be our goal and we are continually trying to reach that goal by the new teams coming to the sport. We wanted to make our mark and represent India in Milan, but as that opportunity has been snatched away, we have set our eyes on the next tournament, PMCO.

We will be looking to give it our heart and soul to prove to the world that Indian teams can compete at the highest level. Currently, we have qualified for the PMCO South Asia Regional Finals and we are not looking back. Orange Rock Esports will compete and make the Indian gaming community proud. We are hungry and we will go all the way, one chicken dinner at a time.

Q: What has it been like living together? Are there any challenges to that or did you guys just hit off the bat?

Carry: There are certainly times that living together is a challenge, but for us, this is the best way to coalesce as a team and get stronger. Our coach, Ribbi, and our manager, Varun, keep us grounded and (focus on) hard work. Living together allows us to eat, sleep, and breathe Esports. It means that we can always be challenging each other to get better, play stronger, and focus more.

It’s become clear that we play (together) better when we understand each other as a person, not just as gamers. Living together has enabled us to know each other outside the game. Living together and building trust with your teammates is crucial when playing a game where a split-second decision can make or break the game.

Having absolute trust in the IGL (in-game leader) to make the right decision helps immensely in clutch situations. The other thing we have loved about living together is that we have gotten to know the PTW management team as well. They are gamers just like us and we love talking strategy with them.

Follow Sportskeeda for more PUBG News and Video Games News