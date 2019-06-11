EXPLORE, BUILD AND CREATE FROM JUNE 27 IN DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 DOWNLOADABLE DEMO

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 11 Jun 2019, 20:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Square Enix Ltd., today announced that a free demo will be available to download for DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™2 on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system from 27th June. The demo will give builders a taste of the gameplay while introducing the brand new story and characters, as they prepare in their battle against the Children of Hargon to bring the power of creation back to the land.

SQUARE ENIX also revealed a new “World of DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2” trailer, highlighting new building mechanics and tools for players to build and harvest, a variety of locations to explore underwater and above ground, and powerful attacks builders can use on the battlefield to defeat monstrous beasts. View the trailer here:

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 has a variety of bonuses available for those who pre-order the game, as well as for players of the original DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™ and PlayStation®Plus users.

All pre-orders: Will receive an in-game Medicinal Herb Decoration, a Dragon Quest Logo Decoration, a Chimaera Wing Decoration

Physical pre-orders from select retailers: Will receive an adorable magnet sheet featuring the heroes, building blocks and iconic slimes.

Will receive an adorable magnet sheet featuring the heroes, building blocks and iconic slimes. Digital pre-orders: Will receive in-game Sigil Blocks for players looking to decorate their buildings with icons denoting the sun, stars, moon, water and soul, as well as a DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 PlayStation®4 system theme.

Will receive in-game Sigil Blocks for players looking to decorate their buildings with icons denoting the sun, stars, moon, water and soul, as well as a DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 PlayStation®4 system theme. PlayStation®Plus users: Will receive a Pixel Decoration of Legendary Heroes as well as a Portrait of Legendary Heroes from 12th July

Will receive a Pixel Decoration of Legendary Heroes as well as a Portrait of Legendary Heroes from 12th July Players with a save from DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™: Will receive a classic Builder Outfit from the original title and the obstinate Dragonlord’s Throne.

The digital deluxe edition of the game will also include the Season Pass, featuring three DLC packs released after launch, giving access to recipes, hairstyles, clothing and all-new areas to explore. The Season Pass will also be available separately at launch giving players three below packs when they are released and the stylish Designer’s Sunglasses to protect their eyes from the bright sun at launch on 12th July..

Hotto Stuff Pack - Including more than 40 recipes to help players design and decorate structures in the style of the Hotto Steppe - a popular resting area in a distant land. Players will also gain access to an all-new island with the materials needed to build these new recipes.

Aquarium Pack - The world of DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 has become your oyster. A fishing island awaits you, where you can learn how to catch and breed 40 different fish that can be added to your own DIY aquarium. Unlock an additional tool, the fishing rod, as well as customization options and apparel fitting of a waterbound adventure.

Modernist Pack - This set includes over 70 recipes for modern-looking structures, hairstyles and clothing. Build a luxury hotel, modern condominiums and more with the largest new set of recipes yet.

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 will be available for the PlayStation®4 system on 12th July 2019.