Exploring the origins of the "Dog Water" meme in Fortnite

Fortnite's "Dog Water" meme has taken the game by storm. Dog Water's modern-day definition of being trash at video games has a far more adult origin. Frequently tossed around, there are not many who know how the meme began.

Fortnite kid, aka Peace Control Kyle, aka Kyle on 60hrz

Peace Control Kyle, also known as "Kyle on 60hrz," is a stereotypical Fortnite player usually portrayed by YouTube's m1lk. His first appearance was on November 1st, 2020, in a TikTok video posted to his account: @m1lk_w.

After racking in over 1 million views, mi1k uploaded another video with Peace Control Kyle and the school principal, earning over 3.5 million views. Not long after that, the third video, with Peace Control Kyle introducing himself to his new classmates at school, was released. This video would serve as the cornerstone to the "Dog Water" meme.

After being viewed over 5.5 million times, the video made its jump to YouTube, where it started to spread. On December 8th, 2020, TikTok user @zachology uploaded a video using mi1k's audio on a freezeframe during Fortnite play.

With that, things quickly began to spiral into madness. @zachology released another video, this time adding the infamous "Dog Water" line in his freezeframe.

"You're literally free, Boxed you, Dog water, 0 Pr, You have no earnings, No wager earnings, You're free, Literally so free, Freer than a free sample at Costco, Your dog water, literally so dog."

That's how the meme was born. mi1k started to play Peace Control Kyle regularly on Fortnite, and fans have been blessed with more videos like these, each with more YouTube and TikTok views than they should rightfully have.

The next time a player is called "Dog Water" while playing Fortnite, they can be whisked magically to December 2020, and smugly think to themselves that they at least know the history of such a popular meme.