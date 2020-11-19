F*ck XBox, F*ck Playstation, Buy a PC: FaZe clan owner shares his thoughts on the new PS5

FaZe Banks, owner of the FaZe clan, suggested via a comment that buying a PC is a comprehensively better option for gamers than buying an Xbox or PS5.

FaZe Banks was asked his thoughts about Sony’s new PS5 console. He made his way to the journalist rather frantically, and said that gamers should instead save their money and buy a good “machine”.

The argument over PCs and consoles is as old as gaming itself, and the next generation PS5 and Xbox Series S and X have generated massive anticipation all over the world. However, FaZe Banks appeared very honest and straightforward, and suggested that buying a good PC is a better option.

FaZe clan owner recommends a PC over either of the new consoles

FaZe Banks’ real name is Richard Bengston, and he is a YouTuber who posts videos related to CS: GO, along with Black Ops 2 and 3. Currently, he has over 5.35 million subscribers on the platform.

FaZe Banks is also one of the founders and owners of the FaZe clan, and he currently serves as the CEO.

He is also a producer, composer and songwriter, who releases a new episode of his Spotify podcast “Mom’s Basement” every Wednesday. As you can see in the video below, FaZe Banks was walking awa when he heard the journalist ask him about the new PS5, and whether he had bought it yet.

"F*ck Xbox, F*ck Playstation" Buy a PC



Amen FaZe Banks pic.twitter.com/3MuLb82SYe — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 18, 2020

Faze Banks turned around, and answered the question.

“Yo listen, I am gonna break it down for you guys. Serious, real shit. Console guys are 2020. Microsoft, love you, Sony, love you. F**k Xbox, f**k PlayStation. Stack your bread, buy a f***ing PC. Buy a good machine, a big f***ing , you know what I mean? Seriously!”

As you can see, he was pretty straightforward with the whole issue, and the journalist appeared to understand what Faze Banks was on about. Simply put, most gamers believe that a good PC is a better option for gaming than a console, regardless of whether it is an Xbox or a PlayStation.

FaZe Banks was frank with his overall assessment and asked people to save up and buy a PC instead. Regardless, both the consoles have generated a huge amount of anticipation worldwide, which means that Faze banks’ advice might not be heeded by most gamers.