'F*ck xQc Man': Rapper "Logic" responds to xQc after he invites him to play a game of chess, but there is a twist

Recently, rapper Logic went on an explicit rant against xQc, when he invited him to a game of chess by sending him a message on his Twitch chat.

Over the past few months, xQc has been playing chess with various personalities, although he last streamed a game back on September 2, 2020. He even took part in the PogChamps chess tournament that is hosted by Chess.com

The first edition of the tournament happened back in June 2020, and had a prize pool of $50,000. The tournament saw participation from many popular streamers. xQc had a disastrous run and ended up in the 4th position of a 4-player group.

His first game was against moistcr1tikal, and an opening blunder resulted in a 6-move checkmate. However, Logic somehow was under the impression that xQc was the winner of the tournament, and ended up going on a rant because he thought he will easily manage to defeat him.

Image via Vision Viral

Rapper “Logic” insults xQc, overestimates his chess abilities

The PogChamps tournament saw participation from many popular Twitch personalities, including Erobb221, Natehill, Yassuo and fuslie. Pogchamps 2 was announced in July 2020 and was held from August 21st with a similar prize pool.

This time, the tournament saw participation from various other personalities such as TSM_ZexRow, Hafu, and xQc again. However, xQc’s luck did not improve and he finished at the bottom of the group again.

Considering his experience, American rapper Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, somehow was under the impression that xQc was the winner of the PogChamps tournament.

During a recent stream, xQc was going over Logic’s Twitch channel when he decided to invite him to a game of chess. However, Logic refused, and ended up insulting xQc hilariously.

Advertisement

“F**k that dude man! xQc wants to play with me but he was Pogs champion wasn’t he? F**k that dude man! I mean f**k xQc da!”

Of course, the reaction was because he was sure xQc was going to win against him. However, xQc was obviously stunned with the response, and had a hilarious reaction of his own!

“WHAT THE F**K? Strawberry looking a**man! What do you, what does he mean? What did I do?”

Needless to say, he was left confused, as xQc himself does not have as much faith in his chess skills as Logic appeared to have. Of course, this was because Logic was under the impression that xQc had won one of the PogChamps tournament that he participated in.