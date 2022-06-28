F1 2022 game: Driver ratings, release date, platforms, game modes, and more 

The F1 2022 racing game is right around the corner, and the title will finally launch on July 1, 2022, with the Champions Edition set to arrive a bit earlier on June 28.

The game will be available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Origin, and the Epic Store, spoiling players for choice. To make things even better for franchise fans, the F1 2022 game will also feature cross-play for the first time in franchise history.

Hence, players can boot the title up and play it with their friends, no matter which platform they are playing it on.

Additionally, there will be a total of three game modes to look out for, as well as the driver ratings for each of the F1 stars in the game, which have already been revealed.

Unsurprisingly, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton top the bill. The following will go over all the game modes that fans can look forward to, along with the driver ratings.

All game modes in F1 2022

1) Career Mode

The Career Mode will offer players the option to use one of the “established manufacturers” and battle it out on the weekend through practice games and eventually qualify for a pole position in a big race.

Compared to previous franchise entries, one of the most significant changes that Career Mode will see in F1 2022 will be the inclusion of rase strategies, presentation touch-ups, format laps, safety car moments, and more.

2) My Team

My Team is a much more personalized experience in the game, and in the upcoming title, racers can choose how their team enters the competition and the direction they wish to take.

Players can either pick existing stars here for their roster of talent or make a complete team from scratch.

3) F1 Life

F1 Live is the new inclusion in the franchise that will allow players to connect with drivers around the globe wearing their customizable gear. F1 Life will be an intelligent hub area that lets racers directly jump into multiplayer challenges and participate in races like time trials and other fun challenges.

F1 2022 driver ratings

According to the developers, the drivers in the game will be ranked in four distinct categories:

Experience (EXP): This will base the driver's rating on the number of races they have been a part of over their career.

Racecraft (RAC): This attributes to a driver's ability to finish at a much higher position than where they started the race.

Awareness (AWA): Awareness rating is based on a driver's time in Steward's room. Interestingly, real-world incidents will impact the score in this category.

Pace (PAC): This attribute is determined by how close a driver is to the faster qualifying and race lap time. Drivers who beat their teammates are also taken under consideration.

All F1 2022 driver ratings

With the title soon having its official launch, it will be interesting to see how well franchise fans take to it.

