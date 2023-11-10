F1 23 free weekend, new circuit, and more

F1 23's upcoming update will introduce the brand new Las Vegas circuit, and EA Sports will be offering a free weekend across all the platforms so players are able to download and access all this title's content without having to spend a buck. Since its release, this game has seen plenty of exciting content, with EA Sports looking to keep the players engaged.

Aside from new tracks, updates have introduced exciting time-limited contests that allow players to earn exclusive rewards. Though F1 23 has a lot of content to offer, its free weekend will help gamers determine if it's worth purchasing.

F1 23's Las Vegas Circuit is a perfect rendition of its real-life version

Starting on November 14, several in-game events will celebrate the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix. One such challenge will include Ferrari's Charles Leclerc's fastest lap, which players must beat to earn more rewards.

Senior Creative Director Lee Mather had plenty of promising things to say about the upcoming update, which will add the Las Vegas Circuit to this title:

“Las Vegas is an iconic venue which takes in one of the most famous stretches of tarmac in the world. I’ve loved watching the team build such a wonderful virtual recreation of the vibrance and energy of the Strip. We have been honoured to bring this new circuit to F1 23 for players everywhere to enjoy ahead of the real-world Grand Prix, and we hope everyone has as much fun as Daniel Ricciardo when they take on Sin City in-game this week."

Starting on November 16, F1 23 will be available for free across all platforms. This offer will be applicable until November 20. During this period, players can play as much as they want.

Moreover, if someone converts the free period to a complete purchase, they'll be granted exciting rewards. The racing simulator will enjoy a discount of up to 60% across selected retailers during the aforementioned period as well.

All progress from the trial period will be retained, which is perfect since all this title's modes will offer 2x XP during the upcoming weekend. This will also apply to those who already have a full copy of F1 23 on any of the available platforms.

There's plenty of excitement in the real world among F1 fans waiting for the Las Vegas Grand Prix to begin on the new circuit. It remains to be seen if the upcoming content will be able to build on this hype and manage to attract more gamers.