F1 23 hands-on preview: An immersive blend of breathtaking racing and enriched story-telling

When F1 23 was announced for the first time, I was reasonably optimistic about what was waiting for me in the future. Then came the deep dive trailers that showcased upcoming content and how they would work in the game. But videos are one side of the story, and if gaming is your hobby and profession, you will know exactly what I mean. There are many times when promises made by developers don't turn out how they're supposed to.

However, the upcoming racing game featuring the biggest Formula 1 superstars manages to deliver on the hype. Mind you; my opinion is based on the preview build made available to me by generous developers and publishers.

The preview build is a toned-down version, and you can also consider it an extended demo. That being said, there's enough in it to make me believe that F1 23 could well be one of the franchise's best entries.

F1 23 narrows the gap between the real and virtual with some sublime simulation

As mentioned earlier, the preview build has certain limitations, so I have to wait for the full release to test all the features. For example, the F1 World could be a game changer for those who want to focus on the multiplayer aspect. For now, though, I thoroughly enjoyed the early aspects of the Braking Point 2 story and the 35% race.

Before going deeper into this preview, remember that there will be updates in this preview build that the developers of Codemasters could make. Hence, some of the elements described in the ensuing sections could change over time.

F1 23's controls are a breath of fresh air

I didn't like F1 22's control system when using a controller. When I played the same game on a wheel and pedal, things were far better. It's natural for a driving wheel to have an advantage in a racing game, but the gap felt far too big for me. Moreover, it eventually resulted in me giving up on the game prematurely by randomly losing control of my car.

The cars definitely feel more responsive to drive (Image via EA Sports)

Codemasters is attempting to appeal to a wider audience with F1 23. The controls feel far more forgiving, especially when managing a stiff curve. That's not to say that the game will feel like an arcade. You can still completely ruin your race if you press on the throttle for longer than you need. However, it's easier to recover your car from an accidental spin when that occurs. Ultimately, it all comes down to knowing your car.

Speaking of cars, Codemasters has duly updated their performance capabilities based on the recent season. In other words, Red Bull feels extremely broken, while Ferrari seems to have lost the promise it showed at the beginning of the season.

It's also worth noting that all the driving I did was on the default cars, and F1 23 will let you tweak the settings. I genuinely look forward to it and the challenges it will offer in due time. For now, driving feels highly enjoyable, and it has a great balance in terms of its overall difficulty.

The 35% race length is a big W

Whoever thought about the 35% race length deserves a raise. This racing mode will shorten a Grand Prix to 35% of its real-world length. F1 23 is the first time this option will be available to a wider audience. It feels like a great feature, as the extra 10% duration brings in the element of strategy.

You'll be able to choose different durations of races, and there's a possibility that you may not like 35% of races as much as I did. This will be my go-to preference in the game upon its full launch, as 50% of races feel too long. Moreover, the 35% duration seems more suitable on tracks like the Imola, where it will have a stronger say on elements like tire management.

I would have loved to test out the new Red Flag system Codemasters introduced in F1 23, but it wasn't available on the preview build.

Braking Point 2 could be the USP of F1 23

After a brief gap, Braking Point is back bigger and bolder than its previous variant, and the plot has become much more interesting. After all, what's better than two hardcore rivals to now drive for the same team? Yes, Devon Butler and Aiden Jackson are both on the books of Konnersport Racing.

Don't worry; I have decided not to reveal anything about the story so that you can enjoy it firsthand in your gameplay. F1 23 offered me the first three chapters, and the execution is on point. The blend of racing and story-based cutscenes creates a drama-filled environment.

All the events will take place in the 2022 F1 season, so you'll find Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo racing with you again. All the real-life events, like Vettel's retirement, will also occur in the Braking Point storyline. I can't wait to explore the full story once F1 23 releases on June 16.

In conclusion

F1 23's preview leaves me very happy about the improvements Codemasters has made to this year's title. Not every shining light is a new feature, but the refinement done by the developer feels on point.

Elements like audio and graphics look satisfactory, and there wasn't any issue in my gameplay sessions. I feel that the car engines sound far more realistic, which creates a higher level of immersiveness. It remains to be seen how these aspects operate in the full release.

Reviewed On: Windows PC

Platform(s): Microsoft Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XlS

Developer(s): Codemasters

Publisher(s): EA Sports, Electronic Arts

Release Date: June 16, 2023

