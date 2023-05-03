F1 23 release date revealed - All new additions, Braking Point storyline, and more

F1 23 is officially in the making based on the latest announcements from EA Sports and Codemasters. A trailer for the eagerly awaited title revealed its launch date. Moreover, fans of motorsport have also been treated to important pieces of information surrounding what content they can hope to find in the upcoming offering.

The F1 video game franchise has developed over time thanks to some brilliant work from its creators. 2022 saw crossplay being introduced for the first time in this series' history. This time around, there are more innovations to keep players engaged. Let’s look at all the important information announced tonight, May 3, surrounding F1 23.

F1 23 will aim to build on the success of last year’s release

Fans have been eager to learn more about F1 23 since the release of its cover icons. While George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc will be the face of this game's Standard Edition, Max Verstappen will be on its Champions Edition cover.

The new trailer sheds light on some interesting additions for later this year. First things first; F1 23 will be released on June 16, and it will be available on PCs, Xbox Series X/S, and the PlayStation 5. One of its key attractions will be the new chapter in the Braking Point storyline.

This year, Aiden Jackson and Devon Butler will drive for the same Konnersport Racing Team and try to win against the opposition — this is inspired by real-life F1. EA Sports has promised that there will be plenty of twists and turns for players to discover along their journey.

Lee Mather, the Senior Creative Director at Codemasters, spoke positively about this new storyline.

“The return of Braking Point allows players to immerse themselves in a racing story, which provides a unique look at F1 alongside the authentic race features our players know and love. Our close relationship with the teams has allowed us to refine our handling model, adding greater realism to pad-play and implementing a new color encoding system used in film and TV creates a more true-to-life experience.”

F1 23 will also offer a far more balanced experience based on feedback from players. In terms of additions, this title will feature a 35% distance race that will fill up the gap between short and long ones. Improvements to how the F1 cars work in-game will allow them to perform more consistently and according to players' expectations.

The F1 Hub will also be introduced in F1 23, which will offer different game modes. Moreover, this title will also include a progression system that allows the gaming community to unlock different rewards, level up their cars, and more.

It remains to be seen how much players will enjoy all the new additions come June 16, 2023.

