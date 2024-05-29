F1 24 PC optimization guide: Best settings for optimal performance

EA Sports and Codemasters' latest title F1 24, is admittedly one of the most visually stunning racing sims out there, going toe-to-toe against the likes of Forza Motorsport, Gran Turismo 7, Assetto Corsa Competizione, etc. However, the visual upgrades of the latest F1 title come at the cost of significantly higher PC system requirements compared to its immediate predecessor.

Even if you don't plan to play the game in VR, you will still need a Nvidia RTX 3000 series GPU to get a stable framerate at 1080p or higher resolutions. While F1 24's PC port is quite robust, it does suffer from framerate issues and also stuttering which can be detrimental to the racing experience.

Fortunately, F1 24 offers plenty of graphics and display options on PC which you can tweak and experiment with to get the perfect balance of performance and visuals. Here's a PC optimization guide for F1 24, including the best settings that help maintain a steady framerate without compromising on the game's visuals.

Best settings for F1 24 on PC

Like the previous F1 games from Codemasters, F1 24 is built using the developer's proprietary EGO engine, albeit with some major enhancements to make proper use of the current-gen console and PC hardware. Although the game is released as a cross-gen title, it comes with support for full ray-tracing, akin to Forza Motorsport.

That said, the introduction of ray-tracing makes the game significantly more demanding than the previous F1 titles. There are also some adjustments made to the F1 24's lighting engine that make settings like Post-processing, Lighting Quality, Weather Effects, and Scree-space Reflections way more taxing.

Thankfully, F1 24 comes with multiple sliders on PC that allow you to adjust the game's visuals and performance. Here are my optimized settings for Codemasters' latest F1 title:

Video mode settings

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Use 1440p or higher if you have more than 8GB VRAM)

1920 x 1080 (Use 1440p or higher if you have more than 8GB VRAM) Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Default

Default Framerate limit: Off

Off Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLAA

Nvidia DLAA DLSS Mode: Off

Off DLSS sharpness: Default

Default Frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

Graphics settings

Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Low

Low Ray-traced shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: High

High Post process: Medium

Medium Shadows: High

High Particles: High

High Crowd: High

High Mirrors: High

High Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: Medium

Medium Ground cover: High

High Trees: High

High Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: Medium

Medium Asynchronous compute: On

On Texture streaming: High

High Variable rate shading: Off

Off High-quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Off (Keep it on, if you're using DLSS)

Off (Keep it on, if you're using DLSS) Nvidia SER: Off

I tested these settings on two PCs, the first being an RTX 4070 with Ryzen 5 5600X and 16GB RAM, and the second with the same CPU and memory configuration but with an RX 6600 GPU. Using these optimized settings I could comfortably stay above 60fps at 1440p on the RTX 4070 and 1080p on the RX 6600.

Do note that you can also use Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR to further boost your frame-rate, at the cost of minor image quality loss. I, however, do not recommend using upscalers if you're playing at 1080p.

