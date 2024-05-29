F1 24 PC optimization guide: Best settings for optimal performance

EA Sports and Codemasters' latest title F1 24, is admittedly one of the most visually stunning racing sims out there, going toe-to-toe against the likes of Forza Motorsport, Gran Turismo 7, Assetto Corsa Competizione, etc. However, the visual upgrades of the latest F1 title come at the cost of significantly higher PC system requirements compared to its immediate predecessor.
Even if you don't plan to play the game in VR, you will still need a Nvidia RTX 3000 series GPU to get a stable framerate at 1080p or higher resolutions. While F1 24's PC port is quite robust, it does suffer from framerate issues and also stuttering which can be detrimental to the racing experience.
Fortunately, F1 24 offers plenty of graphics and display options on PC which you can tweak and experiment with to get the perfect balance of performance and visuals. Here's a PC optimization guide for F1 24, including the best settings that help maintain a steady framerate without compromising on the game's visuals.
Best settings for F1 24 on PC
Like the previous F1 games from Codemasters, F1 24 is built using the developer's proprietary EGO engine, albeit with some major enhancements to make proper use of the current-gen console and PC hardware. Although the game is released as a cross-gen title, it comes with support for full ray-tracing, akin to Forza Motorsport.
That said, the introduction of ray-tracing makes the game significantly more demanding than the previous F1 titles. There are also some adjustments made to the F1 24's lighting engine that make settings like Post-processing, Lighting Quality, Weather Effects, and Scree-space Reflections way more taxing.
Thankfully, F1 24 comes with multiple sliders on PC that allow you to adjust the game's visuals and performance. Here are my optimized settings for Codemasters' latest F1 title:
Video mode settings
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Use 1440p or higher if you have more than 8GB VRAM)
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Default
- Framerate limit: Off
- Anisotropic filtering: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLAA
- DLSS Mode: Off
- DLSS sharpness: Default
- Frame generation: Off
- Dynamic resolution: Off
Graphics settings
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Steering animation: On
- Detail preset: Custom
- Ray tracing quality: Low
- Ray-traced shadows: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off
- Ray tracing DDGI: Off
- Lighting quality: High
- Post process: Medium
- Shadows: High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: High
- Mirrors: High
- Car and helmet reflections: High
- Weather effects: Medium
- Ground cover: High
- Trees: High
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: Medium
- Asynchronous compute: On
- Texture streaming: High
- Variable rate shading: Off
- High-quality hair: On
- Nvidia Reflex: Off (Keep it on, if you're using DLSS)
- Nvidia SER: Off
I tested these settings on two PCs, the first being an RTX 4070 with Ryzen 5 5600X and 16GB RAM, and the second with the same CPU and memory configuration but with an RX 6600 GPU. Using these optimized settings I could comfortably stay above 60fps at 1440p on the RTX 4070 and 1080p on the RX 6600.
Do note that you can also use Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR to further boost your frame-rate, at the cost of minor image quality loss. I, however, do not recommend using upscalers if you're playing at 1080p.
