F1 24 release date, pre-order details, and more revealed

F1 24, the upcoming entry in the iconic F1 series from EA Sports and Codemasters, is scheduled to arrive on May 31, 2024. The latest F1 title comes with a host of new and exciting changes, making it a fresh experience for returning players. These additions range from a completely overhauled Career mode to a new handling model.

The announcement of the game's release comes with a plethora of other key details, including information on the target platforms, editions, and pre-order bonuses. Additionally, EA Sports detailed a new loyalty program, which will reward returning players to the F1 franchise with exclusive discounts, exclusive liveries, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about F1 24's upcoming release, pre-order details, loyalty program, and more.

EA Sports and Codemasters reveal F1 24 pre-order, loyalty program, platforms, and more details ahead of the game's release

F1 24 platforms detailed

F1 24 is developed by Codemasters, who also worked on the recently released EA Sports WRC and the previous mainline F1 title, F1 23. Like the latter title, the upcoming entry arrives as a cross-gen release, hitting PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game also supports Xbox Smart Delivery and PS4 to PS5 upgrade at no additional cost.

The game is also coming to Windows PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, as well as EA App. Much like its predecessor, the upcoming F1 title will also feature a Champions Edition, which retails for $89.99 and comes with the base game, as well as a host of in-game bonuses.

Pre-order details and loyalty program

This time around, pre-ordering the Champions Edition also gets you exclusive unlocks for the previous games in the series, which seamlessly carries over to the latest title. With the latest F1 entry, EA is launching a new loyalty program, which rewards gamers who have played any of the previous F1 games.

If you own any previous F1 games from Codemasters, i.e., F1 21, F1 22, or F1 23, you will get a 15% discount on your Champions Edition pre-order. Furthermore, you will receive McLaren and Alpine 2023 F1 esports liveries for the previous F1 games, which you can transfer to the latest entry.

New features coming to F1 24

The latest F1 title boasts some cool new additions, building on top of the already excellent foundation of F1 23. According to EA Sports and Codemasters, the Career mode has been overhauled to make for a much tighter and more focused experience. The game also comes with a new EA Sports Dynamic Handling System.

F1 23 was already a fantastic racing simulator, one that we gave a 9/10 rating, praising its visuals, handling model, and unique Career mode. With EA and Codemasters promising a similar but improved racing experience with F1 24, fans of the series can't wait to get their hands on the game.

Meanwhile, check out our exclusive interview with two-time World Rally Champion and EA Sports Ambassador Kalle Rovanperä as he shares his thoughts on EA Sports WRC, the CER circuit.