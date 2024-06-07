F1 24 update 1.3 patch notes: Handling changes, ray-tracing improvements, bug fixes, and more

F1 24, the latest racing title from Codemasters and EA Sports is getting some major overhauls with its most recent update, version 1.3. While the bulk of this update focuses on addressing the myriad of issues that players reported with the launch version of the game, 1.3 also comes packed with some major quality-of-life and handling changes.

Additionally, the latest update features fixes for F1 24's visuals, which despite being top-notch, had some minor issues on release. The version 1.3 update also overhauls the game's ray-tracing features alongside the volumetric and dynamic weather system as well as its effects on racing.

Here's a look at the official patch notes for EA Sports F1 24's latest version 1.3 update.

F1 24 update 1.3 official patch notes

The latest update for F1 24 is rather small in size, despite featuring some really significant changes and additions. One of the biggest complaints many returning players had against F1 24's handling model is that it didn't feel natural, especially when it came to aerodynamics and braking, with ABS feeling unusable, especially for players on controllers.

Update 1.3 implements some changes to the game's handling model, making ABS, TCR, and STM more useful for players using gamepads. Additionally, the update also comes with improved power delivery for the transmission system and a revised kinematics system.

That being said, here's a look at all the changes made to F1 24 with the latest 1.3 update:

General

All leaderboards for F1 2024 cars have been wiped to coincide with handling update

Trophies can now be added to the Trophy Cabinet

Fixed an issue where the "Strong Relations" Achievement/Trophy would not unlock in certain circumstances

ERS Battery will no longer drain after the per-lap usage limit has been reached

Added the ability to tab directly between Goal Vendors in F1 World

Refined the F1 World Upgrade Card Mods and Goals

Career

AI in Career modes is now more likely to have component faults and failures during a race

Fixed Two Player Career from sometimes skipping or getting stuck during Contract Negotiations

Fixed an instance in Two Player career where both players restarting their game could cause a desync

Fixed a rare instance in Two Player Career which could result in the wrong driver name being added

After retiring from a race on the first lap the player's Pace statistic will no longer increase

Fixed a rare issue where Specialists could incorrectly become unavailable in Driver Career

When comparing drivers in between later seasons in Career, all drivers will be in their correct teams

Improved the Agent Introduction Cinematic

Graphics/ visuals

Improved Ray Tracing reflection quality

Prevented dynamic objectives from sometimes having a deadline beyond the final lap of the race

When a dynamic objective is given the MFD will now automatically open to the relevant page if available

The Copy Livery screen now shows the correct colors

Accessing the Casual Wear store from within a Driver Career will now always show a correctly modeled custom driver

Fixed a rare occurrence where the player could flashback after Terminal Damage and all sectors of the track would appear red

Visual improvements to some F1 24 & F2 23 vehicles

More Carbon Fibre particles have been added during collisions in Replays

Replay Camera improvements at several tracks

Cinematic Safety Car Camera improvements at several tracks

Audio

Fixed an issue with Race Engineer pitstop lines in various languages

Commentators will no longer sometimes be silent after a race in some languages

Removed some incorrect Engineer Audio which could play during a Cinematic Safety Car

Multiplayer

Added a fix to ensure that F1 World ability mods last the correct duration for players with a poor connection in multiplayer races

Yellow Flags are now visible for retired Spectators

Handling (other)

The marginal increase in speed when partially driving on the grass has been eradicated

A fix has been made to prevent extreme overheating of the tyres in certain conditions

Miscellaneous

UDP Options have now been capped at 60Hz. Anyone who previously had this set higher will need to set it back to 60Hz

Support added for the Asetek Invicta Direct Drive Wheelbase

Some extra Casual Wear Customisation items have been added

Various UI improvements in many areas of the game have been made

General stability improvements

Various minor fixes

While it's been only a few weeks since F1 24 was released, Codemasters and EA Sports have been hard at work on addressing the numerous issues reported by players on all platforms. In addition to that, the game has a long post-launch plan laid out for it, with senior creative director, Lee Mather detailing those in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

