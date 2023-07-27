F1 Manager 2023 Day 1 patch notes revealed: Fixes game stability issues, unequal car performance attributes, and more

Starting today (July 27), players can jump into F1 Manager 2023 a few days before it releases on July 31. They can do so by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of the game, which provides early access. The developers have also revealed the Day 1 patch that will accompany the game on consoles upon launch. A heft amount of fixes and tweaks are in store, and interested readers can already have a look at it.
F1 Manager 2023 is releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
F1 Manager 2023 Day 1 official patch notes
The official patch notes for the F1 Manager 2023 Day 1 update for consoles are as follows:
Game Stability
- Fixed issue preventing user from sending out reconfigured car in qualifying
- Fixed softlock after multiple viewings of qualification data screen
- Fixed rare game crash occurring after a red flag
- Fixed softlock after race left on pause for significant length of time
- Fixed rare crash on NVIDIA GPU
- Fixed rare crash after resuming Race Replay save
- Fixed softlock scrolling driver standings panel when running reserve driver in P1
Game Balance
- Reduced rating decline rate for elite, older drivers
- Reduced rating decline impact of drivers that DNF
- Reduced and rebalanced progression rate of F2/F3 drivers
Team Management
- Fixed inaccurate 'Grid Average' data in Car Analysis
- Improved DHL Fastest Pit Stop Competition end of season flow
- Updated compound performance report for Qatar
Race Sim
- Fixed data discrepancies occurring from a mid-session save
- Fixed weather from changing when loading mid-session save
- Fixed "x Laps To Go" notification appearing too early
- Fixed Events in Data View showing as 'undefined'
- Improved garage lighting
- Improved pit exit battle team comms
- Reduced frequency of 'overheating tyres' team comms
- Reduced frequency of pit stop error replays for minor pit stop delays
Race Replay
- Fixed some unequal car performance attributes in 'Equal Performance' Exclusive Scenarios
- Fixed tyre compounds showing incorrectly on tyre wear graph in Race Moments
- Improved clarity of Exclusive Scenario Starting Grid objectives
Console
- Improved analog stick sensitivity
Presentation
- Fixed long pause before selected team appears on screen in new career
- Fixed gender tag displaying on pitcrew screen in German localisation
- Fixed text truncation on pitcrew screen for all non-English localisation
For the racing aficionados wondering whether they should pick the title or not, fret not. Our F1 Manager 2023 review will be up very soon, where we will dissect everything on offer and how they fare.