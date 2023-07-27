F1 Manager 2023 Day 1 patch notes revealed: Fixes game stability issues, unequal car performance attributes, and more

Starting today (July 27), players can jump into F1 Manager 2023 a few days before it releases on July 31. They can do so by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of the game, which provides early access. The developers have also revealed the Day 1 patch that will accompany the game on consoles upon launch. A heft amount of fixes and tweaks are in store, and interested readers can already have a look at it.

F1 Manager 2023 is releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

F1 Manager 2023 Day 1 official patch notes

F1® Manager OUT NOW! @F1Manager EARLY UNLOCK



F1 Manager 23 is now available to play for Digital Deluxe players!



Take on all the challenges of being an F1 Team Principal today



f1manager.com/buy pic.twitter.com/CcR3wlG0Xm EARLY UNLOCKF1Manager 23 is now available to play for Digital Deluxe players!Take on all the challenges of being an F1 Team Principal today

The official patch notes for the F1 Manager 2023 Day 1 update for consoles are as follows:

Game Stability

Fixed issue preventing user from sending out reconfigured car in qualifying

Fixed softlock after multiple viewings of qualification data screen

Fixed rare game crash occurring after a red flag

Fixed softlock after race left on pause for significant length of time

Fixed rare crash on NVIDIA GPU

Fixed rare crash after resuming Race Replay save

Fixed softlock scrolling driver standings panel when running reserve driver in P1

Game Balance

Reduced rating decline rate for elite, older drivers

Reduced rating decline impact of drivers that DNF

Reduced and rebalanced progression rate of F2/F3 drivers

Team Management

Fixed inaccurate 'Grid Average' data in Car Analysis

Improved DHL Fastest Pit Stop Competition end of season flow

Updated compound performance report for Qatar

Race Sim

Fixed data discrepancies occurring from a mid-session save

Fixed weather from changing when loading mid-session save

Fixed "x Laps To Go" notification appearing too early

Fixed Events in Data View showing as 'undefined'

Improved garage lighting

Improved pit exit battle team comms

Reduced frequency of 'overheating tyres' team comms

Reduced frequency of pit stop error replays for minor pit stop delays

Race Replay

Fixed some unequal car performance attributes in 'Equal Performance' Exclusive Scenarios

Fixed tyre compounds showing incorrectly on tyre wear graph in Race Moments

Improved clarity of Exclusive Scenario Starting Grid objectives

Console

Improved analog stick sensitivity

Presentation

Fixed long pause before selected team appears on screen in new career

Fixed gender tag displaying on pitcrew screen in German localisation

Fixed text truncation on pitcrew screen for all non-English localisation

For the racing aficionados wondering whether they should pick the title or not, fret not. Our F1 Manager 2023 review will be up very soon, where we will dissect everything on offer and how they fare.