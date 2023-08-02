F1 Manager 2023 guide: How to increase driver confidence

Driver confidence is arguably one of the biggest elements determining success and failure in F1 Manager 2023, as it enables your drivers to perform according to their potential. This feature has been exclusively introduced in the new game, and the system is slightly complex. However, you can master it easily, allowing you to win more races in your career mode.

Unlike the F1 23 video game, things are much more difficult in F1 Manager 2023, as you can't simply drive any car here. You must make vital decisions at every step to ensure your team's success. It ultimately boils down to the races, and high driver confidence will likely result in a successful racing campaign.

How to easily increase driver confidence in F1 Manager 2023

Regardless of which team you're using in career mode, driver confidence works similarly. This is universal for all drivers, irrespective of their overalls and stats within the game.

Your driver's confidence is directly correlated with the car setup. Your driver confidence will never be at full whenever you start a race, although the conditions below will improve it:

Your driver's confidence will rise every time they set the best sector time.

Their confidence will be boosted further if their sector time is the best in a qualifying season.

Finally, your driver's affinity with his race engineer will help determine his confidence.

It begins with the three qualifying sessions, and the objective is to set the best possible time for each.

After every session, you'll get feedback; the more you use that knowledge, the better your car setup will be. A better car setup will directly result in higher driver confidence.

You can also use manual control to ensure that your driver runs the fastest in the main lap of the qualifiers.

While you can simulate qualifiers in F1 Manager 2023, it will result in lower confidence. Hence, avoid simulating qualifications as much as possible.

Driver confidence directly impacts races, even when other elements are constant. This is why micromanaging the qualifications above anything else in the game makes plenty of sense.

Who are the best drivers in F1 Manager 2023?

Based on stats and overall, Max Verstappen leads the list with the highest overall at 91. The Dutch has become a serial winner in the last few seasons, and his position is justified. He is followed by two legendary veterans - Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who have a respective overall of 90. Other honorable mentions include Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, and George Russell.