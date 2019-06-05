Fable 4 details possibly leaked ahead of E3 2019

Fable III

Nearly nine years have passed since Fable 3 was released for the Xbox 360. Yeah, let that sink in. In that span of time, there have been a lot of open world RPGs to come out, and many of those games took plenty of inspiration from the Fable series. So, it's more than reasonable that a new Fable game would borrow elements from those.

If this supposed leak is true, then that's exactly what's going on.

Supposedly, a video that was meant for an E3 reveal has been uploaded - and removed - many times over the past week - or, at least, a part of it. But, it's been up long enough that some industrious folks - especially on Reddit, let's be honest, it's always Reddit - have made notes on it and have shared them with the world. (H/T: Forbes)

Keep in mind, nothing here has been confirmed in the least. But, considering how anxious Microsoft has been to remove these videos online, there might be something to this. Plus, if true, this stuff sounds awesome.

According to the leak (which, by the way, came from Reddit user /u/LagSwag1):

There's a character creator.

It’s open world. Not Fable-style open world, but an actual open world.

There are no more guns. So, more of a medieval style setting?

You are free to ignore the main quest and never save the world. Although considering you live in the world, that seems dumb to do.

You can build a town. This supposedly ties into the game’s ending, and you can “lose” if you do it wrong. I'm not sure how you build a town wrong, but it does sound like something I'd do.

There’s multiplayer (presumably co-op). Is it possible we're getting a Destiny-style type of multiplayer and, if so, do we have to>

It’s built in Unreal.

Players can switch between first person and third.

As far as the story goes, it looks like the worlds of Albion and Aurora have been destroyed by an asteroid and rebuilt - only to see it on the verge of being destroyed again by, you guessed it, an asteroid (if only they had Asteroid Insurance).

We'll see in about a week or so if all this is legit but, if it is, it sounds awesome.

Are you excited about a possible new Fable? Comments! Get to them!