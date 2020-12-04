Facebook Gaming launches its version of “Just Chatting” category for streamers

Facebook Gaming has announced its own version of Twitch’s “Just Chatting” category for streamers.

On Twitch, streamers have the option of marking their streams under the category “Just Chatting”, or “IRL.” While the “Just Chatting” feature is used when the streamer is engaging with fans or with other streamers, the “IRL” category is used to broadcast their everyday life experiences.

Until now, Facebook Gaming had no equivalent of either categories. That is set to change, with Facebook announcing that the “Hanging out” tag can be used by creators to “connect with their audiences over their shared love for gaming.”

The “Hanging Out” tag seems to be an umbrella category for all kinds of non-gaming interactions that the streamer might end up in.

It is no secret that Twitch is comprehensively more popular among both viewers and streamers when it comes to video game streaming. The same is true for YouTube, as it comfortably takes the second position when it comes to video game streaming platofrms.

According to Streamlabs, Facebook Gaming has increased in popularity over the past, with the second quarter of 2020 resulting in an 11% increase in viewers. However, Facebook Gaming is still catching up, and the “Hanging Out” feature appears to be a step in the right direction.

This morning, @FacebookGaming is debuting Hanging Out, a new tag which provides more ways for our partnered gaming creators to connect with their audiences over their shared love for gaming: https://t.co/U1kr2v11gF



🎮 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/GfxGRJWLCz — Alexandru Voica 💀 (@alexvoica) December 2, 2020

Facebook Gaming has defined the “Hanging out” tag as an “IRL” section for gaming creators whose content sometimes might go beyond just gaming. This can be in form of podcasts and talks shows, art, travel and exploration, or just chatting, where the focus is to engage with viewers on a variety of topics.

You can think of Hanging Out as an IRL section for gaming creators, where the focus is still gaming, but their content explores a broad range of formats beyond their gameplay, ranging from art to podcasts and everything in between: https://t.co/U1kr2v11gF — Alexandru Voica 💀 (@alexvoica) December 2, 2020

Moreover, it was announced that the “Hanging out” tag will be first available to their partnered gaming creators as they attempt to introduce and test the category across the platform. Finally, various updates regarding the “Hanging out” feature have been made available on the Facebook Business Help Centre.

Being a gaming creator means so much more than just streaming your favorite game. Our creators build communities, bringing people together over a shared passion for gaming.



You can start browsing Hanging Out streams at https://t.co/6VLyZ5q6Id — Alexandru Voica 💀 (@alexvoica) December 2, 2020

Streamers are not allowed to sleep on camera, play music with no other activity such as chatting or gaming, watch other videos or movies, live stream pets or other people, or live stream an event without direct commentary into the camera.

Needless to say, the restrictions do make sense, and the “Hanging out” tag is sure to be used by various content creators on the platform.