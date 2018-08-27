FACEIT Major: London 2018 - Everything you need to know

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 21 // 27 Aug 2018, 20:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With E-Sports at its peak during the August-September period, CSGO's thirteenth Major is just around the corner. With the conclusion of The International 8, Valve can now focus on CSGO's second Major of the year.

Third Party CSGO client FaceIt has been given the rights to host the event. Their location of choice has been London. This will be the very first CSGO major in the UK. The Twickenham Stadium will host The New Challengers and The New Legends stage while SSE Arena, Wembley will host The New Champions stage.

When is the Major?

The FaceIt Major: London begins on September 5th with the New Challengers stage. The New Challengers stage concludes on 9th September. The New Legends stage begins on 12th September and ends on 16th. The final, New Champions Stage begins on 20th September and the Grand Finals take place on 23rd concluding the event.

How many teams will be participating and what will be the format?

The Major will have 24 participants. The top 8 teams from the previous Major, E-League Boston, will participate as Legends. The next placed 8 teams from Boston will participate as the Boston's Fallen Challengers. The 8 teams which qualified via Qualification Minors will participate as the Minor's Champions.

The New Challengers stage will consist of 16 teams (Boston's Fallen and Minor Champions). They will play in a Swiss Format where they are first randomly drawn to face each other and then the teams with the same record keep facing each other. For example, the 8 teams that won their games will face each other in 4 matches and the 8 teams that lost will face each other. The teams that lost the winner's match and the teams that won the losers match(i.e. with a 1-1 record) will face each other again. This will carry on till a team either wins or loses 3 games. While 3 wins will confirm their qualification to the next round, 3 losses will result in elimination.

The New Legends stage will consist of 16 teams as well. The 8 Legends will enter the tournament at this point. The 8 teams who qualified from the New Challengers will be the other 8 participants. The format of this round will be exactly the same. The 8 teams who qualify will move on to the New Champions stage. The seeding for the teams to match teams with equal records against each other will follow the Buchholz system which is used in chess.

The New Champions stage will be played as regular single elimination playoffs. The remaining 8 teams will be drawn against each other in the Quarter Finals. The 4 winners will play the semi finals and the 2 winners will play the Grand Finals.

Where can I watch the Major?

Anybody who possesses a copy of Counter Strike: Global Offensive can watch the Major in-game for free. For anyone else who would like to be introduced to the world of pro CSGO, you can also watch it for free on FaceIt's Official Twitch and Youtube channels.

How much is the prize pool of the Major?

The prize pool of the Major will be $1,000,000 as in every other Major since MLG Columbus 2016. The winners will take home $500,000 and the top 16 teams will receive reducing prize money.

1 / 2 NEXT