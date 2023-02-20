Fact Check: Does Wild Hearts have difficulty settings?

One of the first details that every Wild Hearts player wants to explore is the game's difficulty settings. After all, it's a brand new title from EA Originals and Koei Tecmo and has attracted many first-time gamers to the genre. However, while hardcore veterans want to enjoy challenging battles, some opt for a slower pace.

Numerous games offer this choice, where developers keep three or five difficulty mode options. Unfortunately, for Wild Hearts players, there's sad news if they want to play at their own pace. The game adopts a standard difficulty format and doesn't offer a choice.

Wild Hearts follows a standard difficulty setting for every player and doesn't offer a choice

When you start Wild Hearts, the game asks you to tweak plenty of settings before taking you through the introduction. Some involve the graphical side of things, while others directly impact the gameplay. Unfortunately, players will soon notice that the game doesn't offer a pivotal option - selecting the difficulty.

This is because there are no difficulty settings in the game. It's chosen by default and is the same for every player. Koei Tecmo seems to have followed a similar formula from their earlier titles and has trusted the procedure. So players must always play in the default difficulty.

That doesn't necessarily mean the difficulty stays the same throughout the game. One has the option to complete a hunt alone or recruit others. The stats of the kemono will change accordingly, based on each player's stats. This follows a dynamic system, ensuring an identical challenge for each participant involved with the hunt.

Irrespective of the dynamic difficulty, hunting together is a more suggested option, especially with complex hunts. This will also make it easier to draw the attention of kemonos in Wild Hearts, which might be tough when playing alone.

It's a shame that single hardcore players can't change the difficulty. However, this forces them to consider other elements like the Karakuri system and equipment. A proper setup makes a huge difference, as is knowing where to strike.

Wild Hearts offers plenty of kemonos to slay, whose designs are inspired by nature. Despite performance issues, the core gameplay loop is solid, and the Karakuri system feels innovative. It offers a different way for players to take on monsters and test themselves.

Moreover, they also get to forge different weapons and armor on their journey. Furthermore, both of these can be enhanced. Every enhancement improves certain attributes of the said item. However, a balance must be maintained to ensure they don't become too weak against a certain kemono.

