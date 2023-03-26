Fact Check: Is Atelier Ryza 3 on Xbox platforms?

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is finally out for PC and consoles. The much-awaited title from Koei Tecmo is the final chapter in the underrated alchemy and craft-driven JRPG series. As such, it brings the titular heroine Ryza's journey to a conclusive end. With this being the biggest and best entry in the series thus far, it makes sense for the game to be out for all major platforms.

Traditionally, the series has been synonymous with PlayStation and Nintendo, with subsequent entries also making their way to PC via Steam. But what about Xbox? None of the previous entries, like Atelier Lydie or Atelier Sophie, made it to the green team, after all.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key isn't available on the Xbox ecosystem

Stealth @Stealth40k I'm really excited for the launch of Atelier Ryza 3 in a few days.



There are so many Atelier RPGs on Switch/PlayStation 4 that it's hard to know where or how to start! I'm really excited for the launch of Atelier Ryza 3 in a few days. There are so many Atelier RPGs on Switch/PlayStation 4 that it's hard to know where or how to start! https://t.co/2kjpvLGF0H

Unfortunately, the latest installment in the Atelier Ryza saga skips both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The game is only available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Given the past trends of the franchise on Xbox, or lack thereof, it should have made this obvious. Other relatively niche Koei Tecmo IPs are not on modern Xbox systems for that matter, like Nioh and Monster Rancher.

This makes sense since the Xbox demographic does not lean towards Japanese games. However, Microsoft has been looking to combat that in recent years. As such, Xbox fans will have to look to other platforms to enjoy Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. The most familiar platform could be PC as it can offer unrivaled frame rates and resolutions at maximum graphics settings.

Of course, it could make the jump eventually. Xbox is no stranger to late-game ports. With the series coming to an end, there is no chance for a future installment to appear on Xbox. Then again, Junzo Hosoi from the game's development studio, Gust, recently unveiled that the team may consider porting Atelier Ryza 3 only if there is enough demand. But the chances are likely slim in that regard.

What is Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key about?

KOEI TECMO AMERICA @KoeiTecmoUS



Ryza’s Third Chapter Delivers a Final Summer … and a Final Secret!

Don't miss out and join Ryza on her adventure!



#KTfamily #AtelierRyza #AtelierRyza 3 is available today on PS4/PS5/Switch/PC Steam!Ryza’s Third Chapter Delivers a Final Summer … and a Final Secret!Don't miss out and join Ryza on her adventure! #AtelierRyza3 is available today on PS4/PS5/Switch/PC Steam! Ryza’s Third Chapter Delivers a Final Summer … and a Final Secret! Don't miss out and join Ryza on her adventure! #KTfamily #AtelierRyza https://t.co/ahyWMorpPy

Taking place in the kingdom of Roteswasser, the story of Atelier Ryza 3 blossoms on Kurken Island. Ryza, also known as Reisalin Stout, spends her time on the island researching and engaging in alchemy to help the townsfolk. Things take a dark turn when a bunch of mysterious islands appear at the heart of the lake surrounding the town.

Known as Kark Isles, Ryza and her friends must unravel the mystery of not just these ghost islands but also the mysterious keys betrothed to her by an unknown voice.

With returning party members from previous entries like Tao and Bos, this new adventure is bold yet full of familiar wholesome anime tropes. Players explore a sizable open world collecting resources to craft and help out NPCs with side missions. However, threats lurk about as the party must engage in turn-based battles against various monsters. As the charming Ryza, master the art of creating potions, forging weapons, and learn new skills to expand your knowledge in this finale of the Atelier franchise.

Poll : 0 votes