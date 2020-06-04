Fortnite: All you need to know about Faction Locked Chest

One of the toughest challenges is for players to open a Faction Locked Chest on the map at three different spy bases.

To be able to open these chests, you'll need a Henchman disguise as they won't open regularly.

Source: HITC

Epic Games have launched a new update to Fortnite v12.61, and fans have been introduced to new challenges. Before the doomsday, players need to complete the challenges for transition to Chapter 2 Season 3. One of these is the challenge of 'Faction Locked Chest'.

What is Fortnite's Faction Locked Chest?

The update contains several challenges. One of the toughest challenges is for players to open a locked Faction Chest on the map with three different spy bases. You just have to visit these places that contain locked Faction chests inside them. For players who find these spy bases in Fortnite challenging to track, here's how to find them for the challenge.

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

Where are Fortnite's Safe Chests?

Like the Shadow Safe houses, Spy Bases have been in the game since its inception. However, these spy bases, unlike safe houses, are called locations, which enable the monitoring of players. At the Spy Bases scattered around the map of Fortnite, you can see locked chests:

· The Yacht

· The Agency

· The Rig

Advertisement

· The Grotto

· The Shark

· Fortnite Spy Bases

Although there are a total of five spy bases, you just have to open the Locked Faction Chests at three of the spy bases. You don't have to fly to all five locations.

Faction Locked Chests: How to get the job done?

Source: News Week

Every spy base contain a handful of chests locked from the faction. You can visit each of the three bases marked on the map provided in the game, to complete the challenge. However, to be able to open these chests, you'll need a Henchman disguise as they won't open without it. So, you need to go into a phone booth and dress up. Once that's done, you can unlock the chests easily. Fortunately, all of the spy bases are located near the phone booths. So, opening the chests will be a lot easier once you get to the location. You will also be rewarded with a unique Steel Shadow pickaxe after completing the challenge.