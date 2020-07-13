'Faked a rejection letter': Fortnite Pro SypherPK reveals early days of struggle

Renowned Fortnite pro Ali 'SypherPK' Hassan takes a trip down the nostalgia lane.

He reveals how he started out by making only $1000 a month, and the various 'risks' involved.

Fortnite pro 'SypherPK' revealed a lot about his journey to becoming an internet sensation (Image Credits: SypherPK on Twitter)

While Fortnite isn’t one of the only games to have brought fame and acclamation to one of its players, it certainly ranks high up in that list. Recently, a popular Fortnite Youtuber, SypherPK, rolled out a video where he talked about his streaming journey, and how his entry into Epic Games' battle royale universe ended up changing his world for the better.

SypherPK asserts that not long ago, he was confronted by his mother about whether he used to ‘skip’ classes back in the day. The story dates back to when the Fortnite prodigy was still a university student and struggling to chase his ‘online streaming’ dream. In his video, SypherPK exclaims how he dropped out of almost all his classes to purse a full-time content-creation/streaming career.

There is, however, a major caveat – SypherPK never really told the truth to his parents about his little ‘side-gig’ back in the day, and kept them under the impression that he was still a regular at the university.

WATCH: Fortnite star SypherPK on his journey, struggles and success

Imagine faking a ‘rejection’ letter – SypherPK on why it was ‘necessary’

SypherPK during a Fortnite live stream on Twitch (Image Credits: Manoosh on Twitter)

The YouTuber begins by clarifying how following in his footsteps may not be the brightest of ideas, while justifying his ‘situation’ was different, and the seemingly risky withdraw was a rather calculated move on his part.

For his younger audience, SypherPK also explains why dropping out of school impulsively is most certainly not a good idea.

He explains how ‘believing in yourself’ is a mandatory parameter for success; However, it doesn’t quite translate into actually being successful. Over time, when SypherPK started noticing growth as a streamer, his decision to pursue it full-time got even bolder.

Explaining his gradual incline both financially and stream-wise, the Fortnite YouTuber points out how he was met with a dilemma on whether he should continue paying his tuition with the money he made from streaming, or drop out completely; which many would mark out as a risky move.

‘I would have dropped out anyways’ – he exclaims, justifying why he chose to head towards the content creation route, and the rest is history. In the years to come, SypherPK’s streaming sessions grew longer, reeling in more viewership than ever, allowing for exponential growth and turning him into the Fortnite star that we know today.

Why ‘dropping’ out of college or school to pursue gaming is not always an ideal choice

Towards the end of SypherPK’s video, the Fortnite pro explains why dropping without a ‘back-up’ plan may end up backfiring on you instead. Explaining his argument, here is what he had to say:

“If you are not making enough money to pay rent, to buy food and to save money, pay for gas, you have no business dropping out of school, quitting your job, or any of that nonsense. Until you have shown that you are good enough as a content creator, as a streamer, as a pro player, until you can make enough money, to live without your parents”

The YouTuber then sheds light on the reality of ‘streaming’, and how it could be a dead-end if people enter it without precaution and a practical strategy. A simple google search will reveal how thousands of streamers end up getting little to no viewership on even the biggest platforms on the internet.

The intent here is not to demotivate, but rather enlighten people on the risks that come with a seemingly ‘rewarding’ career path.