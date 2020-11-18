Faker, Canna, Canyon, Deft, and Beryl are the LCK representatives for League of Legends All-Star 2020

With the voting for the League of Legends LCK All-Star now done and dusted, we finally have the results on who will be representing South Korea in 2020.

It would seem that Kim “Canna” Chang-dong, Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, and Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee will be representing the LCK in this year’s All-Star event.

The South Korean voting for the League of Legends All-Star event was held from the 9th to the 17th of November, and the fans were given an opportunity to vote for one player in each particular role.

However, the voting for the League of Legends fans was not limited to their region alone, and LCK fans were even given the opportunity to vote for professionals in other regions apart from South Korea as well. The votes from the same region weren't given a higher weight and priority either.

The LCK representatives for League of Legends All-Star 2020 is all set

Image via Inven Global

In the top lane, T1’s Canna secured the number one spot with 47 percent of the votes, with DRX’s Doran coming second with just 15 % of the votes.

For the Jungle role, LCK will be represented by DAMWON Gaming’s Canyon in the League of Legends All-Star event. The World Champion secured the spot with a whopping 63% of the votes, winning by an absolute landslide.

T1’s Faker will be the representative for the mid lane, and the All-Star stage is nothing new to the most celebrated League of Legends player. Faker won with 58% of the votes with DAMWON’s Showmaker coming second with 20% of the votes.

However, unlike the other roles, the ADC pick was much closer, and though DRX’s Deft won with 38% of the votes, DAMWON’s Ghost came at a close second with 29%.

LCK’s Support representative will be DAMWON’s Beryl, who was able to secure the spot with 57% of the fan votes.

League of Legends 2020 All-Star event schedule

The League of Legends All-Star 2020 event is all scheduled to take place on the 18th and 19th of December.

On the 18th, the LCK representatives will go up against the All-Star PCS team, which will have the representatives from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and Southeast Asia, along with the All-Star OCE team, representing Australia and New Zealand.

On the 19th the players will get the chance to go up against the LPL League of Legends All-Star representatives in a best-of-three showdown.