Fall Guys Error Code 201_003: How to fix, possible issues and more

Fall guys have seen plenty of new players over the last few days, with the game going down the free-to-play route. It has always been one of the more popular titles, but the base game being available for free has seen many new players trying it out.

Unfortunately, despite being predominantly an online game, it has suffered from several network issues that give different error codes.

Error Code 201_003 is one of the few codes Fall Guys players reported getting in the game. It's quite similar to Error Code 200_1040, an incident of the game session ending prematurely.

While Error Code 201_003 doesn't have a similar message, it may have to do with the game's local files, which are created after installation. Unfortunately, having the problem can make a player's life quite difficult, and there's no permanent fix as the developers keep working on a patch.

However, some easy steps players can take to solve the problem and temporarily play the game.

Temporary fixes for Error Code 201_003 in Fall Guys

It's unclear as to what is causing these different error codes, but the developers have acknowledged the problem. While a patch is expected, here are a few things players can try on their own to solve the problem.

Restart the game

Many of the error codes seem to be caused at random and disrupt a particular gaming session. The best thing to do in such a case is to restart the game completely. While a new session could remove the problem, it's best to restart the game from the start and try once more.

Verifying file integrity

Players playing on a PC can check the integration of the game files. Unfortunately, there have been reports that corrupted installs are causing all the problems.

With the game now being supported on the Epic Games Store, here are the steps that they can follow to check the file integrity:

Launch the Epic Games Client and then proceed to the library.

After finding Fall Guys, press the three dots at the bottom and click on verify.

Once the verification is complete, players can restart the game.

Even if the problem persists, players can try a few more workarounds that have been reported to work. One involves restarting the Epic Games Store client altogether and even restarting the PC if required.

Alternatively, checking the internet connection could help solve the error codes. Unfortunately, once again, all the methods mentioned above don't have a guarantee of working. The best hope for Fall Guys players will be to hope for a patch as soon as possible, which will remove all the server issues.

Fall Guys has opted for a free-to-play model, and the relaunch has seen plenty of new players. The game has also made its debut on Xbox and the Nintendo Switch.

As players progress through the game, they can enjoy the new season and earn new rewards to customize their characters. As a bonus, the game has cross-play and cross-progression, so players won't have to worry about different platforms if they use the same account.

