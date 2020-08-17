Fall Guys Fruit Chute mini-game: Explanation & strategies to win more games

Since its release on 4th August, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown is fast becoming the next big online multiplayer game. According to a tweet by Devolver Digital, Fall Guys has already sold more than two million copies, and has registered over 23 million viewing hours on Twitch.

Fall Guys requires 60 players to play an endless series of mini-games until there is only a last man standing. One of the 25 mini-games that are currently part of the game, and is also one of the hardest, is the Fruit Chute mini-game.

Make sure to avoid the centre (Image Credits: makeuseof.com)

The concept itself is simple. You are supposed to walk up a conveyor belt without getting hit by the incoming barrage of fruits. Practically speaking, this mini-game can prove to be extremely tricky. In this article, we look at some strategies to make the job easier.

Fall Guys Fruit Chute mini-game: Strategies to win more matches

There are quite a few different kinds of fruits that you need to beware of. The trajectory of the 'round' fruits, such as apples and oranges, is predictable enough, and they are easily dodgeable. However, it would be best if you looked out for deflections in the form of other players, which can affect the trajectory.

The different fruits that are flying around (Image Credits: rockpapershotgun.com)

Other types of fruits might be oval, such as watermelons, or crescent-shaped, such as bananas. These fruits have an awkward trajectory and can tilt more towards one side. Further, there is also a stick that spawns at the finish line. It generally tends to stay towards the middle, and therefore, staying to the sides will allow you to dodge it most of the time.

Moreover, some strawberries and blueberries spawn out of cannons at the back, but they are also easy to dodge. The first thing to remember is not to be hasty about jumping off the platform onto the conveyer belt. You are better off taking stock of where the majority of the fruits are coming from, and then jumping.

The pink triangles offer cover (Image Credits: ag.hyperxgaming.com)

Also, diving just before you jump is recommended, as it allows your character to stand up quicker. Secondly, you should stick to one side, as most obstacles tend to come from the center, including the wooden stick. The pink triangles towards the sides can offer cover from the incoming barrage of fruits.

While the above tips are sure to help, you need to be aware of your surroundings and stay towards the side until you reach the final platform. For further help with this mini-game in Fall Guys, you can watch the video below.

For now, Fall Guys is only available on PCs and PS4, and all sources saying otherwise are simply scams.