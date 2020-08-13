Fall Guys new update Patch Notes: 'Jump Showdown' added, bug fixes and more

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockdown is on its way to becoming the next big online multiplayer game. Since its release on August 4th, the game has already sold more than 2 million copies on Steam and has registered more than 23 million viewing hours on Twitch.

The game is pretty straightforward, and its players are supposed to complete mini-games in order to qualify for subsequent rounds.

While the initial buzz can already be seen, whether Fall Guys is able to maintain the same amount of growth in the next few months is still to be seen. Other factors, such as new updates and timely bug fixes, as always, will have a significant role in determining that.

On August 11th, the official Twitter account of Fall Guys announced a new update patch. In this article, we look at everything that has been added.

Fall Guys new update Patch Notes

The update was announced via the following tweet on August 11th, and added to the game the next day. As you can see, the highlight of the update is a new mini-map called ‘Jump Showdown’, which has been added to the game. In this game mode, players spawn on a circular platform with horizontal beams rotating over it.

Image Credits: ginx.tv

Players need to duck or jump over the obstacles, and keep up with the changes. You can watch a clip of the mini-game in the tweet below.

🚨 We're about to drop a new level into rotation!!! 🚨



Jump Showdown - A fan-favourite from the beta! 👑



We'll be adding it in our first update TOMORROW!



Patch-notes in the thread 😗👌



More new levels will be coming soon - along with new features & costumes 👀 pic.twitter.com/zQ4hOI70MP — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 11, 2020

Apart from that, there were quite a few bug fixes that were also announced:

· Lowered the weighting for Royal Fumble to add final round variation.

· Fixed crash at launch with certain regional calendars set in the operating system.

· Improved messaging for matchmaking and server errors.

· Fixed physics behaving erratically at high frame-rate on levels like Tip Toe.

· Fixed crown in Fall Mountain not being grabbable in rare situations.

· Addressed some collisions in Block Party, allowing players to bypass the blocks.

· Fixed Parties sometimes failing due to too many requests.

· Addressed some special characters, causing display issues in player names.

· Fixed Big Tease Achievement, not unlocking in specific regions.

· PC only - Fixed certain game controller models not being detected on PC.

As it appears, the patch has fixed almost every issue that users had reported since Fall Guys was released. Further, the developers encouraged more and more people to join them, via the following Homer Simpson GIF.

Needless to say, if the trend continues, Fall Guys will probably become the next big thing.