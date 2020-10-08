Fall Guys Season 2: Expected release time, themes, levels and more

Season 2 of Fall Guys is almost upon us, and players are incredibly excited to have a go at everything new that the devs have on offer. Fall Guys has not only been able to break into an already-saturated market of the "battle royale" game but it has also managed to dominate it.

Quickly after its launch, Fall Guys became one of the biggest gaming sensations of 2020, becoming a favourite of Twitch streamers and other content creators. Fall Guys provided a much more laid-back experience that was a refreshing change of pace in the genre.

The success of Fall Guys Season 1 surely put the gears into action, and talks of Season 2 broke onto the internet. Earlier last week, the devs confirmed that Season 2 of Fall Guys will be released on October 8th.

Fall Guys Season 2: Expected start time, themes and more

Double fame points are now in full effect until 8th October when Season 1 ends and Season 2 begins!



Catch me on Level 40 👑 how 'bout that?



Let's goooooo 🔥 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 5, 2020

While there hasn't been any official confirmation as to what time Season 2 will commence, given the timing of previous updates, Fall Guys tends to drop updates during the afternoon in UK time.

UK: 2pm-5pm (BST / UK)

Europe: 3pm-5pm (CEST / West Europe)

East Coast US: 9am-12pm (EST / East Coast US)

West Coast US: 6am-9am (PST / West Coast US)

(Source: Eurogamer)

Fall Guys: Season 2 will have a medieval theme, not just in cosmetics but also in the new levels and match types that will be introduced. New rounds will feature some of the most "wildest obstacles yet" with the appropriately named "Thicc Bonkus".

The update will introduce new cosmetic items as well as some cool customisation options that will allow players to make changes to their nameplate and banners. Towards the end of the month, players can expect Halloween-themed events, as is the norm with most multiplayer games during the season.