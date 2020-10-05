Fall Guys Season 2: Start date, confirmed features and more

When it comes to the videogame industry, several games are built up and are expected to be the biggest games of the year. However, every now and then, a game will pop up out of nowhere to take over in a big way, and Fall Guys did just that.

While games like The Last of Us Part II, Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing had plenty of anticipation and hype going into 2020, Fall Guys appeared out of the blue to completely demolish the sales charts. The game received a lot of attention from streamers from the get-go and as a result, audiences were instantly attracted to it.

Season 1 of Fall Guys has been nothing short of phenomenal, and a Season 2 was only inevitable. It seems like fans are going to be treated to more whimsical battle royale action sooner than expected, with Fall Guys Season 2 starting very soon.

Fall Guys Season 2: Start date and confirmed features

To hopefully answer some of your questions around dates:



😶 The countdown in the game says Season 1 will end 5th October. We're changing this.

😶 Season 1 will now end 8th October.

😶 Season 2 will start 8th October.

😶 From 5th October until 8th October - Double fame points! — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 4, 2020

Fall Guys Season 1 was previously expected to end on October 5th but it has now been confirmed that the season will end on October 8th.

With the announcement of Season 2 starting from October 8th as well, fans are pleased to know that between October 5th and October 8th, they will be able to earn Double XP (Fame Points).

With Halloween on the cards this month, Season 2 of Fall Guys is definitely going to be full of festivities. Some features have been confirmed by the devs such as the much-requested ability to randomise costumes.

Our Discord community requested the ability to randomise your costume...



So we've just straight up added it into Season 2



😎👌



You can vote on Community Suggestions here:https://t.co/BWgPYcs9KI pic.twitter.com/KuBwIsRzgx — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 4, 2020

There have been rumours on the internet claiming that Season 2 could be medieval-themed. So far, the devs have only revealed that players will be able to customise their online profile with banners, complete with a nickname and more.

I thought I'd record a quick video to reveal a new feature that's coming in Season 2...



Very spicy 🌶️



I'm super excited about this one 👌 pic.twitter.com/XI5IKYKQ9E — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 1, 2020

The Fall Guys devs have maintained a great relationship with their player base, even going so far as to have a dedicated Discord server for Community Suggestions.

This kind of direct communication with fans is extremely refreshing to see in the gaming industry.