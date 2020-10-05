Fall Guys Season 2: Start date, confirmed features and more

Create
(Image Credits: Polygon)
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Modified 05 Oct 2020, 12:51 IST
When it comes to the videogame industry, several games are built up and are expected to be the biggest games of the year. However, every now and then, a game will pop up out of nowhere to take over in a big way, and Fall Guys did just that.

While games like The Last of Us Part II, Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing had plenty of anticipation and hype going into 2020, Fall Guys appeared out of the blue to completely demolish the sales charts. The game received a lot of attention from streamers from the get-go and as a result, audiences were instantly attracted to it.

Season 1 of Fall Guys has been nothing short of phenomenal, and a Season 2 was only inevitable. It seems like fans are going to be treated to more whimsical battle royale action sooner than expected, with Fall Guys Season 2 starting very soon.

Fall Guys Season 2: Start date and confirmed features

Fall Guys Season 1 was previously expected to end on October 5th but it has now been confirmed that the season will end on October 8th.

With the announcement of Season 2 starting from October 8th as well, fans are pleased to know that between October 5th and October 8th, they will be able to earn Double XP (Fame Points).

With Halloween on the cards this month, Season 2 of Fall Guys is definitely going to be full of festivities. Some features have been confirmed by the devs such as the much-requested ability to randomise costumes.

There have been rumours on the internet claiming that Season 2 could be medieval-themed. So far, the devs have only revealed that players will be able to customise their online profile with banners, complete with a nickname and more.

The Fall Guys devs have maintained a great relationship with their player base, even going so far as to have a dedicated Discord server for Community Suggestions.

This kind of direct communication with fans is extremely refreshing to see in the gaming industry.

Published 05 Oct 2020, 12:51 IST
Fall Guys
