Fall Guys: The internet breaks as Manchester City announces new 'out of this world' signing

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown was only released at the beginning of this month. However, the game has already been touted as the next big thing in the 'Battle Royale' genre and is fast gaining popularity.

On the other hand, Manchester City is one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

2020 has been a rather terrible year. There is the coronavirus pandemic that the world is still struggling with, and recently, Lionel Messi has announced that he is leaving Barcelona. The revelation was widely expected, considering the torrid few seasons that the club has endured since winning the Champions League back in 2015.

To top it all off, Barcelona suffered their most embarrassing defeat in modern history when they were beaten 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the semifinals of this year's Champion's League.

This loss was the final straw for Messi, who is fast approaching his career's twilight and wants to win the trophy as many times as he can. For soon, the time will come when he has to retire, and football will never be the same again.

The one club considered most likely to sign him is, of course, Manchester City. Club manager Pep Guardiola's relationship with Messi goes back to the very start of the Argentine's career. Furthermore, Guardiola last won the Champions League in 2012, with Messi and Barcelona, a team widely considered to be the best of all time.

For now, City has announced a Fall Guys-related signing, much to the surprise of their fans.

The official Manchester City Esports Twitter channel had posted a series of tweets teasing an imminent signing. As expected, fans thought it was Messi, when in truth, it was a Fall Guys collaboration that was eventually announced.

Fall Guys: The internet breaks as Manchester City announce new signing

The Fall Guys collaboration was teased on Twitter, via the following post, earlier today. While it was pretty evident that the picture had something to do with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown, fans were hopeful that it was a quick end to Messi’s transfer saga, which is otherwise expected to go on for the rest of the summer.

Who do you think our new @ManCity signing is?



Announcement at 14:00 👀 pic.twitter.com/3VMDXuEiMq — Man City Esports (@mancityesports) August 26, 2020

However, sensing the excitement among fans, the Manchester City Twitter account appeared to encourage them to speculate, and posted another clue with a zoomed-in Fall Guys image.

As you can see, the 'out of this world' signing and the 'goat' emoticon, suggested that it was Messi they were talking about. The Argentine is widely considered to be the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), an 'out of this world' alien who is too good for human footballers.

Our new @ManCity signing's from out of this world 🐐🚀



2 hours to go... 👀 pic.twitter.com/riH5WYCzba — Man City Esports (@mancityesports) August 26, 2020

However, some fans appeared to have caught on, and knew that it was some Fall Guys partnership that the club would eventually announce. Others were more hopeful than expectant.

In due time, the truth was out, and fans finally feasted their eyes on the new Fall Guys collaborative skin that was announced via the following tweet.

The new skin features a Manchester City jersey, which Fall Guys players can buy when eventually released.

Getting back to our footballing GOAT, various news outlets have confirmed that City remain in pole position to sign Messi, and he may as well be announced over the coming days.

For now, however, this Fall Guys collaborative skin is the only 'out of this world' signing that Manchester City has managed this transfer window!