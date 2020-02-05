Fallout 76 is making its way to the Steam with a free DLC

The update will finally add some major changes to Fallout 76

Later this year on April 7, Fallout 76 will finally arrive on Steam with a brand new free DLC titled Wastelanders which will be available to all the existing players on the game. Bethesda had announced this in March last year and the developers missed the launch window during the previous year. The DLC will also be available to the newcomers who purchase the game.

The Wastelanders was initially scheduled to come in 2019 but the company postponed the release as they needed more time for making some finishing touches to the content.

The free DLC will totally refurbish the existing story of the game and also the missions, locations, characters, and loot to the game’s post-apocalyptic West Virginia setting.

Wastelanders will also hopefully breathe new life into the game as it was received with a mediocre response with all the bugs and performance issues during the initial launch in 2018. So Bethesda worked hard listening closely to the gaming community and finally during E3 2019, they revealed that the game will receive a huge overhaul with the upcoming update of the free DLC.

One of the most requested features by the community of voicing the NPCs has also been taken into consideration and will be added to changing the core designing and narrative style of the online game.

With this upcoming update, the game will hopefully garner attention from the community and might get a lot more exciting.