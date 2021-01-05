Fan-made Cyberpunk 2077 website lets you preview clothing options 

Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of issues. From bugs to glitches, the game isn't what the developers had promised.

To add to the problems, Cyberpunk 2077 lacks a preview option for clothing items. Players have to shell out in-game money to buy clothes without having the option to try them on before purchase.

The Cyberpunk 2077 fan-made website

Image via Cyberpunk404

When the players learned that the clothing stores in Night City had no trial rooms, they took matters into their own hands. A new fan-made website displays a long list of clothing that is available in the game, including their prices.

This website features the clothing in a manner that would be similar to a preview of the clothes available in the game.

The site also has a nice little "inspiration" page. This page features various styles and completed outfits that the players could adapt for their characters in-game. Much like a fashion magazine of sorts.

Image via Cyberpunk404

This website features the clothing options along with their in-game prices. This saves players a lot of trouble in-game. Players no longer need to spend money just to try out clothes in-game.

They can simply log on to the website, see what they want, learn what suits their character, and take it from there.

However, there's a small catch. This site, for the time being, only features clothing for a female V. The creators have urged the players to submit screenshots of the male version of V from Cyberpunk 2077. This will allow the side to get more previews.

It's hard to imagine CD Projekt RED come up with a patch that provides preview options for clothing in Cyberpunk 2077. It is, however, a little disappointing to learn that a game that took so long to make wouldn't have a preview option for its clothing.

They've got a lot on their plate already. Taking care of the bugs and glitches should be the priority for now.

When it comes to the clothing preview, the community has Cyberpunk404 to help them out for the time being.