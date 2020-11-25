Fans await PUBG Mobile Indian version's release on Google Play Store, flood Twitter with queries

PUBG Mobile has almost reached mythical levels of popularity, with millions of eager Indian fans chomping at the bit to see the game back on Google Play Store.

Being a PUBG Mobile fan in India in the last few months has been nothing less than a turbulent experience. The game somehow escaped the first wave of bans and came out unscathed. However, it fell under the axe in the second wave of bans imposed by the Indian government.

It would then be thrown a lifeline through Microsoft Azure, and a comeback was materializing slowly but surely. It was then announced that PUBG Mobile would indeed be making a comeback but as to when, people still have no clue.

Thus, the PUBG Mobile fanbase has taken to social media to raise their queries in hopes of getting some semblance of an idea of when the game is coming back.

Fans eagerly await PUBG Mobile Indian version's release on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile has been nothing short of a cultural phenomenon and has a firm grip on its audience, as is evidenced by the sheer response the game evokes on social media.

No other game in India's history has managed to captivate an audience so large, even with a multitude of alternatives present on Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile's return to the platform will, no doubt, be a complete event in the country, with celebrations breaking out all over social media.

Pubg lovers who are waiting for #PubgMobileIndia to launch: pic.twitter.com/9fpZ6bNzk1 — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) November 22, 2020

Me waiting for PUBG Mobile in India pic.twitter.com/5J1FJk3sCX — Barbaad engineer ♋️ (@unmakedengineer) November 20, 2020

The Biggest Question is Where is PUBG Mobile India?@PUBGMOBILE Don't Skip this Question😂 — Techno Ruhez (@AmreliaRuhez) November 23, 2020

Me to every youtuber who said pubg India will comeback today 6:00 clock #PubgMobileIndia #pubgindia #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/kPfTr9IKCu — samanvay gupta (@G_samanvay_656) November 20, 2020

There is still no confirmation on the exact release date of PUBG Mobile, which has been the cause for concern for many fans throughout the country. The game has supposedly been given a green light, albeit after having made changes specific to the country's version.

It is still unclear as to how fans will react to the changes as the game is yet to be released again on the Play Store.