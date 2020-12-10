Fans flood Twitter with memes as Cyberpunk 2077 runs poorly on the Xbox One and PS4

There are only a handful of games that have generated the kind of hype that Cyberpunk 2077 has leading up to its release. CD Projekt Red's magnum opus is the result of years of hard work and is one of the most ambitious projects of all time.

Cyberpunk 2077, after multiple delays and a less-than-optimal developmental period, has finally been released, and players can finally see what the game has to offer.

Initial reception ranged from anywhere between very positive and decent. However, it now seems like a major issue has reared its head, and it's leading to a lot of backlash against CDPR.

Cyberpunk 2077 is probably one of the last few big games on the PS4 and Xbox One and would act as a wonderful swan song to a great console generation.

However, it seems like the game hasn't been optimized very well for the console, with players having a sub-par visual experience along with crashes and glitches.

Fans flood Twitter as Cyberpunk 2077 offers a sub-par visual experience on the Xbox One and PS4

Since a large portion of the userbase will likely play the game on base PS4s or Xbox Ones, Cyberpunk 2077's fan perception is definitely going to take a hit.

While fans were not expecting the game to run on the levels of what a PS4 Pro/PS5 or an Xbox Series X/Xbox One X is capable of, the current state of the game seems like a far cry from CDPR's usual lofty standards.

The internet has responded through a non-confrontational yet hilarious medium: memes. Fans are definitely disappointed but that hasn't stopped them from making some true comedic gold around the situation.

Base Ps4 and Xbox one handling #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/En3g3FiDXx — ĀGivenSoul 🎮 | BLM (@AGivenSoul) December 10, 2020

Tried Cyberpunk on my Xbox One and honestly expected more pic.twitter.com/9WtIOkOAHi — Justin (@JustinsBigIdea) December 10, 2020

Loving the gameplay on my Xbox One #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/fNqk0LPxsD — Name cannot be blank (@GSommeliers) December 10, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 looking good on the Xbox One! 👌 pic.twitter.com/BnDAjcEM5c — Drega ☄️ (@segaswirl) December 10, 2020

#Cyberpunk2077 lookin good on the Xbox One. Some fps issues but overall still beautiful pic.twitter.com/EnQ5Y8hOjX — 𝕳𝖚𝖌𝖔 (@JacobSlaght) December 10, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 on base last gen consoles (PS4, XBOX ONE S) looks ROUGHHHHHH. pic.twitter.com/dNAF3JYQTI — Daniel_Dukes (@DirtyDan_95_) December 10, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 devs watching people pay 60$ to play their game at 19FPS on Xbox One and PS4 pic.twitter.com/gh2OotLhB8 — Dingess (@iDingesss) December 10, 2020

Me: “Yay! Can’t wait to finally play #Cyberpunk2077”

My base PS4: pic.twitter.com/NcPEebp1Jt — John F. Kennedy Burner (@jfkennedyburner) December 10, 2020

CD Projekt Red has outdone themselves. They somehow got #Cyberpunk2077 to run on my base PS4. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/TwnCXwZTI1 — Akbar (@Arabman06725603) December 10, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 has generally received favorable reviews in terms of what it accomplishes gameplay-wise, but issues like these certainly do not help.