Fans flood Twitter with memes as Cyberpunk 2077 runs poorly on the Xbox One and PS4

There are only a handful of games that have generated the kind of hype that Cyberpunk 2077 has leading up to its release. CD Projekt Red's magnum opus is the result of years of hard work and is one of the most ambitious projects of all time.
Cyberpunk 2077, after multiple delays and a less-than-optimal developmental period, has finally been released, and players can finally see what the game has to offer.
Initial reception ranged from anywhere between very positive and decent. However, it now seems like a major issue has reared its head, and it's leading to a lot of backlash against CDPR.
Cyberpunk 2077 is probably one of the last few big games on the PS4 and Xbox One and would act as a wonderful swan song to a great console generation.
However, it seems like the game hasn't been optimized very well for the console, with players having a sub-par visual experience along with crashes and glitches.
Fans flood Twitter as Cyberpunk 2077 offers a sub-par visual experience on the Xbox One and PS4
Since a large portion of the userbase will likely play the game on base PS4s or Xbox Ones, Cyberpunk 2077's fan perception is definitely going to take a hit.
While fans were not expecting the game to run on the levels of what a PS4 Pro/PS5 or an Xbox Series X/Xbox One X is capable of, the current state of the game seems like a far cry from CDPR's usual lofty standards.
The internet has responded through a non-confrontational yet hilarious medium: memes. Fans are definitely disappointed but that hasn't stopped them from making some true comedic gold around the situation.
Cyberpunk 2077 has generally received favorable reviews in terms of what it accomplishes gameplay-wise, but issues like these certainly do not help.Published 10 Dec 2020, 17:01 IST