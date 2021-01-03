Fans react as FAU-G receives official release date, anthem, and gameplay trailer

One of the biggest stories within the Indian gaming community has definitely been that of FAU-G, the military-themed game being developed by nCore Games.
The news of FAU-G came in at an extremely opportune moment, as one of the biggest games in the country, PUBG Mobile, was banned.
Shortly afterward, actor Akshay Kumar along with nCore Games, announced over Twitter about their upcoming project, a mobile game called FAU-G. The game is to chronicle the lives of soldiers of the Indian Army and the various operations that took place in the past few years.
As to the gameplay of FAU-G, the details are still a bit hazy as players' initial assumptions of it being a battle royale game were not accurate. The game has now finally received a release date in a new trailer that also features an anthem for the game.
FAU-G receives official release date and anthem, and fans can't get over it
FAU-G will finally be out on January 26th, which seems like a fitting date for a game with patriotic sentiments. Fans have largely reacted positively to the news and are looking forward to playing the game.
The game has a lot of hype leading up to its release, and fans can only hope that the game can live up to their expectations. It is still not completely certain whether this would be a melee/beat-em-up title, or more in line with a shooter.
It will not be long before players can boot up the game on their devices and have a go at what nCore Games have been working on for the past few months.
FAU-G is definitely one of the most anticipated releases on the mobile gaming platform. Despite it not being a battle royale game, it will be competing with the likes of COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile.Published 03 Jan 2021, 14:47 IST