Fans react as FAU-G receives official release date, anthem, and gameplay trailer

One of the biggest stories within the Indian gaming community has definitely been that of FAU-G, the military-themed game being developed by nCore Games.

The news of FAU-G came in at an extremely opportune moment, as one of the biggest games in the country, PUBG Mobile, was banned.

Shortly afterward, actor Akshay Kumar along with nCore Games, announced over Twitter about their upcoming project, a mobile game called FAU-G. The game is to chronicle the lives of soldiers of the Indian Army and the various operations that took place in the past few years.

As to the gameplay of FAU-G, the details are still a bit hazy as players' initial assumptions of it being a battle royale game were not accurate. The game has now finally received a release date in a new trailer that also features an anthem for the game.

FAU-G receives official release date and anthem, and fans can't get over it

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

FAU-G will finally be out on January 26th, which seems like a fitting date for a game with patriotic sentiments. Fans have largely reacted positively to the news and are looking forward to playing the game.

Ye hui na baat, 😉 kya trailer hai sir ji maja aa gya, dil se love you FAUG and and our indian game developers,🙏🙏🙏

🇮🇳FAUG — Rode Riders (@RodeRiders) January 3, 2021

very nice trailer, waiting 😍😍😍 jai hind Jai jawan, hit the like guys who are installed by first day — Nitesh Singh Rajput (@NiteshR47182680) January 3, 2021

Je hui na baat🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Already pre-registered waiting for release. — MrWNT3D (@mrwantedgautam) January 3, 2021

When I saw your first trailer then I criticized about the trailer. But now I think I have to delete that comment cause this is a gem — Sayan Dutta (@SayanDu27469215) January 3, 2021

More excited after seeing this good job @nCore_games waiting for 26/1 — Sunil Vaishnav (@SunilVa96624252) January 3, 2021

It's very amazing anthem of faug.And we wait faug when he come for downloading. — Harsh Singhvi (@HarshSinghvi15) January 3, 2021

Bhai sahab aise trailer kabhi nahi dhekha hatsoff @nCore_Game



Aur bhai game will be hit — Atharv (@Atharv67240950) January 3, 2021

The game has a lot of hype leading up to its release, and fans can only hope that the game can live up to their expectations. It is still not completely certain whether this would be a melee/beat-em-up title, or more in line with a shooter.

It will not be long before players can boot up the game on their devices and have a go at what nCore Games have been working on for the past few months.

FAU-G is definitely one of the most anticipated releases on the mobile gaming platform. Despite it not being a battle royale game, it will be competing with the likes of COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile.