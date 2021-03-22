Fans rejoice as Minecraft star Ranboo reaches 2 million followers on Twitch

Minecraft streamer and content creator, Ranboo, recently celebrated hitting 2 million followers on Twitch - a huge milestone that only a handful of creators have achieved.
Fans have been celebrating the achievement on Twitter with the hashtags Ranboo2mil and CongratsRanboo, to show their appreciation for the internet personality. The insane achievement follows hot on the heels of Ranboo breaking the record for most Twitch subscribers in February.
Minecraft star Ranboo hits 2 million followers on Twitter
The elusive 2 million followers mark evaded Ranboo in an earlier stream, where he expected to hit the target but fell short. Hosting another stream on the 22nd of March, 2021, Ranboo finally hit the coveted 2 million follower goal on Twitch. Since then, fans have come out in droves to support the content creator on Twitter.
In more positive news for the Minecraft content creator fraternity, collaborator and content creator Tubbo also hit 3 million followers recently.
Many fans posted celebratory fan-arts in honour of the 2 million followers milestone, with messages of support and love attached.
Ranboo is no stranger to breaking records as a content creator. The streamer's wiki entry states that Ranboo was:
- The #1 most subscribed streamer on Twitch (as of February), and #2 most subscribed ever (behind Ninja).
- Holds the record for most subs in a single day (44.5k).
- The youngest person to be #1 on Twitch and to hit 100k.
- The fastest person to be #1 on Twitch and to hit 100k.
- The first Minecraft streamer to be #1 on Twitch and to hit 100k.
Ranboo's fanbase has already set its eyes on the 3 million follower mark, and taking the streamer's track record into account, it wouldn't be overly surprising to see it reached in record time.
