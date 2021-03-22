Fans rejoice as Minecraft star Ranboo reaches 2 million followers on Twitch

Minecraft streamer and content creator, Ranboo, recently celebrated hitting 2 million followers on Twitch - a huge milestone that only a handful of creators have achieved.

Fans have been celebrating the achievement on Twitter with the hashtags Ranboo2mil and CongratsRanboo, to show their appreciation for the internet personality. The insane achievement follows hot on the heels of Ranboo breaking the record for most Twitch subscribers in February.

Minecraft star Ranboo hits 2 million followers on Twitter

THATS A BIGGER NUMBER! THANK YOU GUYS SO SO MUCH! pic.twitter.com/nMPvi5DkfQ — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) March 22, 2021

The elusive 2 million followers mark evaded Ranboo in an earlier stream, where he expected to hit the target but fell short. Hosting another stream on the 22nd of March, 2021, Ranboo finally hit the coveted 2 million follower goal on Twitch. Since then, fans have come out in droves to support the content creator on Twitter.

#RANBOO2MIL is trending!



Fans are congratulating Ranboo for reaching a well deserved and hard worked for 2 million followers on Twitch! pic.twitter.com/fr2RrymQiN — Mcyttwt trend updates (@McytTrends) March 22, 2021

one of the most genuine content creators out there. so so deserved ranboo. we love you <3 #RANBOO2MIL pic.twitter.com/S6SEPNNwGd — cameron ❀ selfie 📌 (@forquackity4k) March 22, 2021

YOOOO CONGRATS ON THE 2MIL FOLLOWERS RANBOO! so proud of you and what you have accomplished<3

[ #ranboofanart #RANBOO2MIL ] pic.twitter.com/1cubAd5DQk — pati🌱art📌 (@keijikkuno) March 22, 2021

In more positive news for the Minecraft content creator fraternity, collaborator and content creator Tubbo also hit 3 million followers recently.

ranboo our beloved, the source of our happiness !!! #RANBOO2MIL pic.twitter.com/4uh11zM3Av — ## iffah (@tridentranboo) March 22, 2021

Many fans posted celebratory fan-arts in honour of the 2 million followers milestone, with messages of support and love attached.

QUICK DOODLE BUT CONGRATS BIG MAN ON 2 MIL ON TWITCH LETS GOOOOOOOO#RANBOO2MIL #ranboofanart pic.twitter.com/TbPLTzPxQ8 — bri my beloved :) (@lovoviii) March 22, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS RANBOO!!!!!!! I'M GONNA CRY I'M SO PROUD OF YOU

We love you so so much, you have no idea how happy you make me and over two million others feel <3



LIKE YOU SAID, HERE'S TO THREE MIL SOON!!!!!!! YOU DESERVE IT ALL BIG MAN#ranboofanart #RANBOO2MIL #proudofranboo pic.twitter.com/1o7w6kRMqg — RANBOO 2MIL!!!!!!!!!!! (@ccelinavv) March 22, 2021

HERE IS RANBOO HAPPY DANCING #RANBOO2MIL LETS GOO pic.twitter.com/nrFkOGHXXT — cami is not ok 🦦 (@camiinelrapids) March 22, 2021

Ranboo is no stranger to breaking records as a content creator. The streamer's wiki entry states that Ranboo was:

The #1 most subscribed streamer on Twitch (as of February), and #2 most subscribed ever (behind Ninja).

Holds the record for most subs in a single day (44.5k).

The youngest person to be #1 on Twitch and to hit 100k.

The fastest person to be #1 on Twitch and to hit 100k.

The first Minecraft streamer to be #1 on Twitch and to hit 100k.

Ranboo's fanbase has already set its eyes on the 3 million follower mark, and taking the streamer's track record into account, it wouldn't be overly surprising to see it reached in record time.

