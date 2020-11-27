Fans request an update on FAU-G's release date as November draws to a close

The mobile gaming community in India has witnessed a particularly tumultuous 2020, with frequent ups and downs through the year. From PUBG Mobile continuing its upwards trend to swiftly getting banned, which was followed closely by FAU-G rearing its head out of seemingly nowhere, it has been an eventful year.

FAU-G, the multiplayer game, was announced shortly after PUBG Mobile was put to the sword along with several other apps with ties to Chinese companies. A project undertaken by nCORE Games, this is a military-themed action title that depicts real-life conflicts in which the Indian military has been involved in.

The game worked up a storm in the industry and the community, with fans cautiously optimistic regarding its eventual release. However, with PUBG Mobile now set to make a massive comeback, FAU-G doesn't seem particularly poised to succeed.

Amid the talk around PUBG Mobile India, fans are still eager to know more about FAU-G, as according to an earlier announcement, it was scheduled for a November release.

With November almost done, fans request update on FAU-G's release

Nowadays FAU-G developers thinking about Pubg : pic.twitter.com/WpRvPFWTde — Mistermemebaz (@mistermemebaz) November 20, 2020

Fans have been vocal regarding the lack of communication surrounding FAU-G and how players still have little to no idea about the game's release date. nCORE Games already has its work cut out as going up against mammoths of the industry such as Free Fire and PUBG Mobile will be an uphill battle.

As November is coming to an end, there has been no announcement relating to FAU-G, leading many fans to flood to Twitter with queries, opinions, and, of course, memes.

What about pubg Mobile india ??? Launch date?? — Aditya (@audi1799) November 23, 2020

*PUBG MOBILE INDIA is comming soon*



*Le Me to FAU-G creators : pic.twitter.com/VCk4vn9anG — Rahul Singh 🇮🇳 (@iRahulSingh21) November 19, 2020

Please sir release faug next week is the last week atleast release trailer of faug game sir 🙏😭 please I am waiting for faug and I am FAU-G lover Bharath lover Ncore games lover ❤️ FAU-G ❤️ — Mirza Niyamath Ali Baig (@niyamath_baig) November 21, 2020

Sir when is FAU-G Coming in play store we had been waiting for a while — Pratik Dhawale (@PratikDhawale14) November 18, 2020

@nCore_games sir where is fau-g we are waiting for much time to play this game — Kanishk Maheshwari (@KanishkMaheshw3) November 20, 2020

Aaj aa raha hai ki nahi? https://t.co/EXC1ZuUH5i — Prathamesh Naik (@Pratham80145933) November 26, 2020

A time to remember when u said faug will release in November

Time passes rapidly

Days to weeks

And weeks are going to be month

No sing of the game

When faug will release

In 31st November? — #####-##### (@No_Name_Exe69) November 27, 2020

Pls tell sir when faug release in play store nd app store @vishalgondal pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls pls...... — Tushar dabhi (@Tushard42040706) November 27, 2020

Vishal gondal please fix the release date of faug mobile otherwise pubg will take the seat and all will download pubg mobile India — Akash (@Akash60920458) November 27, 2020

FauG levels of innovation. — Mushiraja (@Mushiraya) November 24, 2020

FAUG & FREEFIRE OWNERS RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/lyyWYNZRwM — astoni (@SaadMrXYt1) November 24, 2020

nCORE Games, in multiple interviews, has stated that FAU-G is not looking to compete in the battle royale space, as PUBG Mobile does. There are not enough gameplay details available currently, and with no official announcement in sight, all fans can do right now is wait.