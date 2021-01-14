Fans respond with hilarious Armie Hammer x Timothee Chalamet memes, as "cannibal controversy" rages

In light of the cannibal storm surrounding Hollywood actor Armie Hammer, a plethora of memes have been doing the rounds online of late.

The 34-year old actor has been accused of indulging in a series of eye-opening conversations, where he appears to be exhibiting cannibal sexual fantasies.

This bizarre controversy stems from a series of explicit messages reportedly sent by the actor between 2016-2020. They recently surfaced online and soon went viral all over social media.

The disturbing direct messages above were shared by an Instagram account called House of Effie as screenshots in a story.

The allegations have reached a stage where the actor had to recently step down from an upcoming film opposite Jennifer Lopez titled "Shotgun Wedding."

The reactions online have mostly revolved around memes featuring his Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothee Chalamet.

Internet responds with Armie Hammer x Timothee Chalamet memes

Armie Hammer has responded to the allegations leveled against him by claiming they were "bullsh*t."

Speaking to Deadline, the Hollywood star had this to say.

"I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. "

Lionsgate, the entertainment company backing Shotgun Wedding, is reportedly backing his decision and looking to recast Armie Hammer's role in the film.

Twitter has been abuzz with several reactions. Here are some of the trending memes online:

timothée chalamet reading the armie hammer dms knowing damn well they’re making cmbyn 2 later on pic.twitter.com/X6myXnE7oP — nancy 🥸 (@heyonancy) January 11, 2021

i just KNOW timothee chalamet is shitting himself after reading armie hammer’s dms. mans probably sittin at home like pic.twitter.com/MVe0tsYNsj — elle (@stargirl_elle) January 12, 2021

timothee chalamet when he sees armie hammer on the cmbyn 2 set

pic.twitter.com/350zYNocFI — ella ✿ (@windensecrets) January 13, 2021

timothée chalamet after reading the armie hammer dms pic.twitter.com/uV13iPR6l5 — nancy 🥸 (@heyonancy) January 11, 2021

This is how Timothee Chalamet is going to look to Armie Hammer on the set of that Call Me By Your Name sequel. pic.twitter.com/QaitMMGvlv — ᴅᴀɴʏ (@darthspookius) January 14, 2021

timothée chalamet after this scene now that armie hammer’s dms came out pic.twitter.com/XQYETchbF8 — zoe (@dayataylorjoy) January 14, 2021

armie hammer looking at Timothée Chalamet on the cmbyn2 set: pic.twitter.com/BCiSomwkMF — Adrien Beauchene (@AdrienBeauchen1) January 13, 2021

Timothèe Chalamet seeing the new Armie Hammer DMs, knowing that he’ll be on the other end when they film sex scenes for the Call Me By Your Name sequel. pic.twitter.com/SjQ02QG5sF — CASSANDRA (@CassaClaire) January 10, 2021

rare behind the scenes photo of armie hammer and timothee chalamet during the filming of cmbyn pic.twitter.com/yT68bQTZnG — andrea (@andreafortierr) January 12, 2021

Timotheé Chalamet is second guessing filming Call Me By Your Name 2 with Armie Hammer pic.twitter.com/mR9cz0Nz5N — 𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐞 (@RoseLoverde) January 13, 2021

Please don’t let Armie Hammer eat Timothee Chalamet...I am begging pic.twitter.com/f3n0jWTuc0 — 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞☆ (@mishricci) January 14, 2021

armie hammer and timothee chalamet in call me by your name (2017) pic.twitter.com/CwzQM2rQ2p — CAROLINE ♔ (@KNOCKOFFGOD) January 11, 2021

Me running to check on Timothée Chalamet after reading Armie Hammer is a cannibal: pic.twitter.com/fHxlvXrDVz — Blaise (@blaisemmiller) January 14, 2021

timothée chalamet getting ready to film the cmbyn sequel after reading the armie hammer dms pic.twitter.com/eAFncjx0m4 — megan 🌊 (@CLlFFBOOTH) January 11, 2021

timothée chalamet when he sees armie hammer in the CMBYN 2 set pic.twitter.com/E0vxAyAMPp — mila (@cherryisak) January 13, 2021

leaked photo of armie hammer on set for call me by your name 2 pic.twitter.com/2eu1tANotJ — beautiful american woman (@ph4gguette) January 14, 2021

timothée chalament looking back when armie hammer “accidentally” bit him during a Call Me By Your Name scene pic.twitter.com/SVkTdGOppU — ashly🍄 (@lulxshly) January 13, 2021

It seems like Twitter has been having a field day at the expense of Timothee Chalamet.

Hammer's most popular roles include The Social Network, The Man from U.N.C.L.E, and Call Me by Your Name. The Hollywood star now finds himself on a slippery slope as the internet is not sure what to believe, as rumors continue to run amok online.