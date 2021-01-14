Fans respond with hilarious Armie Hammer x Timothee Chalamet memes, as "cannibal controversy" rages

In light of the cannibal storm surrounding Hollywood actor Armie Hammer, a plethora of memes have been doing the rounds online of late.
The 34-year old actor has been accused of indulging in a series of eye-opening conversations, where he appears to be exhibiting cannibal sexual fantasies.
This bizarre controversy stems from a series of explicit messages reportedly sent by the actor between 2016-2020. They recently surfaced online and soon went viral all over social media.
The disturbing direct messages above were shared by an Instagram account called House of Effie as screenshots in a story.
The allegations have reached a stage where the actor had to recently step down from an upcoming film opposite Jennifer Lopez titled "Shotgun Wedding."
The reactions online have mostly revolved around memes featuring his Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothee Chalamet.
Internet responds with Armie Hammer x Timothee Chalamet memes
Armie Hammer has responded to the allegations leveled against him by claiming they were "bullsh*t."
Speaking to Deadline, the Hollywood star had this to say.
"I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. "
Lionsgate, the entertainment company backing Shotgun Wedding, is reportedly backing his decision and looking to recast Armie Hammer's role in the film.
Twitter has been abuzz with several reactions. Here are some of the trending memes online:
It seems like Twitter has been having a field day at the expense of Timothee Chalamet.
Hammer's most popular roles include The Social Network, The Man from U.N.C.L.E, and Call Me by Your Name. The Hollywood star now finds himself on a slippery slope as the internet is not sure what to believe, as rumors continue to run amok online.
Published 14 Jan 2021, 20:55 IST